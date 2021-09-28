Christina (Deaton) Burke starred in three sports as a student at Payson High School.
And she’ll encourage student-athletes to compete in more than one sport in her new role as Payson High’s varsity softball head coach.
The school last week announced her hiring to fill the role left vacant by the retirement of Curtis Johnson.
“I am a huge advocate of multi-sport athletes and my hopes are to get my girls into more than one sport to get the exposure and build other relationships outside of the softball world,” Burke said.
The 2009 PHS graduate said she plans to “continue in Curtis’s legacy, and continue to build a championship culture.”
But she comes at it from her own perspective.
“There is so much more that goes on in sports than people realize and for me personally I believe in building a sisterhood within the program,” Burke said. “I want to help guide these ladies not only to a region championship but also to be better daughters, better sisters, future wives and future mothers.
“I have high expectations for grades. I truly believe in being a student first as being an athlete is a privilege.”
Burke played softball, basketball and volleyball at PHS. She was one of only 1,000 girls in the country nominated for the 2009 McDonald’s All-American High School Basketball Girls Team.
In basketball, she was a three-time all-region first team honoree, one of the best players in the state, a team captain her senior season and she was chosen for the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association 2008-09 1A-3A Girls All-Star South Team and named Co-Player of the Year.
She played club basketball and softball and attended multiple pitching camps and “too many basketball camps to count.” She played one year of basketball at Scottsdale Community College and one year at Dakota State.
She said she’ll draw on her strong roots in the community as no coach can succeed alone.
“This is my first year as head coach, so I have a lot of big things ahead, but with my ties into the community and the support of the community and my family, I will be just fine,” she said.
“I’m looking forward to coaching this phenomenal group of young ladies and the sky is the limit for Longhorn softball.”