His teammates knelt a few yards away as their leader lay on the Payson High School football field Friday night.
Maybe he just needed a minute to catch his breath. Maybe it was something more.
But whatever put him on his back couldn’t keep Trevor Cline down.
Not on this night.
Not at this stage of his career.
The senior rose and walked off on his own with the team trainer and head coach Bryan Burke on either side.
He sat out a play and was back doing what he does.
He exploded through holes his linemen opened and simply outran Chandler Valley Christian defenders.
When he couldn’t find a hole, he bulled his way up the middle, dragging three or four Trojans on his back for five- and six-yard gains on plays that should have been stopped at the line of scrimmage.
Cline enjoyed perhaps the biggest night of his career on Friday, rushing for 367 yards and four touchdowns. He fell three yards shy of Luke Apfel’s school record of 370 yards against Round Valley in 2005.
But he wasn’t celebrating when time expired because one of the biggest performances in school history wasn’t enough to secure the only thing he really cared about — a victory.
As much trouble as VC defenders had trying to contain Payson’s star, the Longhorn defenders had even more difficulty keeping the Trojans out of the end zone in a 51-28 victory for the visitors that ended Payson’s playoff hopes.
An 0-3 start to the COVID-19 shortened seven-game season put Payson in a hole it seemed unlikely to crawl out of and into a top 16 spot in the state rankings to earn a spot in the 16-team 3A state tournament.
Playoff bid dashed
But the top two teams in each of the six regions in the state this season earn automatic postseason berths in this unique season, with the other four at large spots claimed by the top four teams in the rankings that don’t finish first or second in their region.
Payson entered its final 3A Metro East Region game a win over the Trojans away from securing second place and the playoff berth. But VC finishes 1-1 and wins the head-to-head tiebreaker for second place behind Arizona College Prep, while PHS finishes 2-2.
The Trojans will play only two region games with Coronado and Fountain Hills canceling games against them.
VC (5-1 overall) would likely have made the playoffs even with a loss to Payson because the Trojans would have likely have finished high enough in the rankings, which debut today.
Payson, which fell to 0-3 at home this season, carries a 2-4 record into the season finale at home against Snowflake (5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Trojans’ big-play offense
The Longhorns hoped to slow down an explosive VC offense much like ACP did in a 7-0 victory the previous week.
But VC scored on five of its first six possessions to build a 30-7 halftime lead and, while the Longhorns reached the end zone three times in the second half, they couldn’t keep the Trojans out of the end zone after intermission to mount a comeback.
Five of VC’s six offensive touchdowns covered at least 29 yards, including three of at least 50 yards.
VC amassed 438 yards of total offense. Jadon Hanzel completed 13 of 19 passes for 285 yards and four TDs. Sherome Weatherspoon caught four passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Kaden Majercak ran six times for 105 yards.
Turnovers hurt Horns
Chandler Carter returned a fumble 29 yards for another VC touchdown.
Payson had four turnovers and 14 penalties for 120 yards. VC didn’t turn the ball over and finished with five penalties for 45 yards.
Cline’s big night
Cline averaged 11.8 yards on 31 carries running behind an injury-riddled line. He scored on runs of 80, 68, 43 and 5 yards.
Cline switched from quarterback to tailback with sophomore Dexter Waterman taking over under center for several possessions.
Bladimir Benitez rushed 10 times for 73 yards for Payson, which ran 52 times for 479 yards (9.2 avg.) and finished with 538 yards of total offense.
Cline completed 4 of 11 passes for 59 yards with an interception. Payson fumbled three times, losing all three.
Record field goalValley Christian’s Dominic Zvada drilled a 3A state record 55-yard field goal under calm conditions with 2:07 to play in the first half, breaking the mark of 54 yards set by Sahuarita’s Kyle Day against Coolidge in 2004.
The state record for longest field goal for any school is a 63-yarder by Glendale Mountain Ridge’s Jeff Locke against Tucson Sunnyside in 2007.