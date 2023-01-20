Joe Clare knew it would be sort of an adjustment period.
Switching from coaching Snowflake’s varsity girls basketball team the previous four years to leading the boys program is bound to feature some changes in coaching style.
But Clare seems to have it figured out. After guiding the girls team to the 2021-22 3A East championship, he may be leading the boys down the same path.
Well, they’re off to a good start, anyway.
The Lobos beat host Payson 66-51 on Friday, Jan. 13 to improve to 3-0 in the region. That left them at 12-2 overall and at #8 in the Tuesday, Jan. 17 3A state rankings. They’re 8-2 in games counting in the rankings. That doesn’t count a 4-0 record in winning the Dec. 28-30 Chandler Prep Epic Tourneys New Years Classic. They beat #2 Monument Valley in the championship game.
“There’s a difference, but not a huge difference,” Clare said of the differences in coaching girls and boys. “(The boys) are a lot faster and physical, obviously but I love it.
“I’ve adapted to the players and put in some advanced play calling a little bit and they catch on really quick.”
A new coach and a bunch of football players on the roster put the Lobos behind a bit early on this season. The Lobos reached the 4A state championship game this past fall after claiming back-to-back 3A state crowns the previous two seasons.
“It’s going well,” Clare said of the season. “It started late. We’ve got a lot of football players on our team and we had to wait until they got done, so we’re getting into our groove right now and we seem to be playing well.”
Eight seniors helps. All five starters are seniors.
Point guard Lance Christensen “kind of keeps our team calm,” the coach said.
And they get plenty of production in all the important statistical categories.
Six-foot-four post Cooper Dewitt and 6-3 forward Tyler Clare have come up big on a nightly basis. Against Payson, Cooper Dewitt scored 26 points. Clare added 13 points. Matthew Brimhall chipped in eight points and Christensen seven points and Cooper Rapier five.
Dewitt scored a career-high 29 points according to his coach in the 73-62 win over Monument Valley.
Dewitt was happy with the Lobos’ performance in a loud Wilson Dome after Snowflake opened region play with a 52-32 win at home against Winslow on Dec. 20 then beat the Bulldogs 55-49 in a rematch on Jan. 10 in Winslow.
“I’m feeling great about the season,” Dewitt said. “We had a tough little start to region play, well, we didn’t win by as much as we would like to. We struggled a little bit.
“So, I think (the Jan. 13 win at Payson) was really good for us. Our energy was up a lot more and we won an away game at a really hard place to play.”
He said the team is full of contributors.
“It seems to be a different guy every night,” Dewitt said.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Lobos, who host #18 Show Low tonight, play at #6 Holbrook (15-4 overall, 7-2 ranking games, 1-1 3A East) on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and at #10 Blue Ridge (1-1 3A East) on Friday, Jan. 27. Blue Ridge beat Holbrook 63-60 in overtime on Jan. 10 and lost to visiting Winslow 54-50 on Friday, Jan. 13. The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to host Payson on Thursday, Jan. 19.