Payson’s volleyball team finished 25th in the final 3A volleyball state rankings.
The top 24 teams qualified for at least a play-in game for the 3A state tournament.
A victory over Winslow in the season finale likely would have been enough to earn a tournament berth.
Just like the five-set victory they delivered in Winslow on Oct. 25 to stay in the hunt.
After a 3-0 loss at Show Low the next day, the Longhorns had one more chance to reach the play-in game.
But the Bulldogs avenged their loss to the Longhorns earlier in the week to leave Payson on the outside of the playoffs looking in.
A look at the average opponent rating (AOR) shows how tough a schedule the Longhorns faced. Payson’s AOR of 6.45 was the ninth best in 3A. None of the seven teams immediately ahead of them in the rankings had higher than 1.90. But all of them won more games than Payson, which finished 6-11.
“Unfortunately our power point ranking was not enough to place us in the top 24,” said coach Kamae Carnes. “We had a tough region with a very tough schedule. We simply did not win enough games to qualify.”
But the Longhorns certainly gave it their all in an emotional final game.
“This season was very hit and miss with our team as far as working together,” Carnes said. “We discussed numerous times how we would not all show up at the same time. Well, that was not the case (in the finale) against Winslow. We all showed up and they all played really well.”
The coach said the key was difference in serving accuracy. The Bulldogs served at 94%, compared to 80% for Payson.
“In the end, Winslow simply out-served us and had a few less errors,” Carnes said, pointing out Winslow’s 51 errors and the 59 for the Horns. “All of the other stats from that game were neck and neck.”
Senior night
It was an emotional night for Payson’s four seniors — Emma Macnab, Cadence White, Isabella Spear and Joey Ramirez.
“Our seniors will be so missed, but they have really set a great example for the underclassmen as far as accountability, hard work, dedication, teamwork, and playing competitively,” Carnes said.
Looking ahead
“Next year we are very optimistic as we will have eight returning varsity members, which is definitely in our favor as far as continuing to build on what we started this year,” the coach said.