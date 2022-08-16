FBL Scrimmage 08-11-22 Curt LeBlanc

Offensive coordinator Curt LeBlanc (left) laughs with Jon Hatch during Thursday’s scrimmage against Round Valley and Ironwood American Leadership Academy. Hatch is one of eight former Longhorn players on this year’s coaching staff.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Coaches who played high school football make up a good portion of the high school football coaching ranks.

Makes sense.

FBL Scrimmage 08-11-22 Bryan Burke With Players

Bryan Burke returns for his fifth season as head coach after leading the Longhorns to a state title in 2008.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you