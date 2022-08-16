Coaches who played high school football make up a good portion of the high school football coaching ranks.
Makes sense.
There are exceptions, but in general, you need that experience to teach what you know to the latest group of Longhorns. It gains you instant status as one of them.
When you put together a staff of former Longhorn standouts, you have a chance for something special.
And head coach Bryan Burke has that chance thanks to a 2022 coaching staff that’s helped the Longhorns win many football games on the field in their playing days. They know how to win. They’ve lived it.
Now, they teach it.
The 11-man coaching staff (including volunteers) features eight former Longhorns — Miles Huff, Chris Harold, Waylon Pettet, Jon Hatch, Tyler Savage, Reed Watson and Duane Hubbard.
“We’ve got more coaches than players sometimes,” Burke laughed. “It’s a great problem to have.”
Bryan Burke
This list of former Longhorn standouts starts with Burke, the all-state defensive end who terrorized quarterbacks in helping lead the Longhorns to the 2008 state championship. Burke went on to play at South Dakota State University.
He enters his fifth season as head coach with the help of more Longhorn alumni than ever.
Curt LeBlanc
Curt LeBlanc is one of the three non-PHS graduates on the staff. But he has a strong connection to the program, having served as the Longhorns offensive coordinator in the 1990s. He rejoined the staff as offensive coordinator last season.
“Fun fact, Curt LeBlanc wrote our Payson Fight Song lyrics in 1995 when he was here,” Burke said.
But he’s not here to write songs.
“He brings great energy, he’s organized, detail-oriented and he’s a great advocate for the kids,” Burke said. “The kids really respond well to him. They play hard for him. I think in his second year here you’re really starting to see the difference in the offensive guys.”
Burke ran into LeBlanc as s student teacher at Gilbert Campo Verde when LeBlanc was the offensive coordinator there.
“That’s where we made our connection and ever since then, I’ve been in communication with him and I said, ‘Hey, when we get a job here in Payson, let’s get you up here.’ And, finally, last year it worked out.”
Miles Huff
Huff, a 2007 PHS graduate who starred at point guard in basketball and receiver in football, returns to the staff after taking the last couple of seasons off to focus on family and his role as girls basketball head coach.
He’s not coaching girls basketball this coming season, so he’s able to return to football coaching the receivers and cornerbacks.
“Miles was my assistant coach when I came on,” said Burke, who was defensive coordinator before taking over as head coach.
“We coached the defense together my first three years here at Payson and he took a couple of years off.”
Tyler Savage
Savage joins the staff and is coaching the linebackers after starring there and at receiver on the 2008 championship team with Burke. He also played linebacker at St. Benedictine College in Kansas.
“He was a great linebacker at Payson, he was a great receiver at Payson and he’s coming back in his first year of coaching and he’s really picking up right where he left off,” Burke said. “His knowledge has really shown and his attention to detail and the kids are really buying into what he has to say.”
Waylon Pettet
Pettet also joins the staff this season after a standout playing career with the Longhorns. The 2003 PHS graduate is coaching the safeties and is the freshman defensive coordinator.
“Waylon’s a fantastic addition,” Burke said. “Waylon’s a high-energy guy and he’s fired up. Sometimes you can’t tell him apart from some of the kids when he’s jumping around and yelling and screaming.
“Back when I was a Longhorn football fan watching from the stands in middle school, Waylon was doing his thing and he’s got a couple of our school records and hopefully he gets to coach some guys up to break some of those records.”
Chris Harold
Harold returns to the staff to coach the offensive line. He starred at PHS in football and wrestling in the 1990s and played football at New Mexico Highlands.
“He played in ’94, football player and wrestler,” Burke said. “It’s his first year back. We lost him to soccer for a couple of years there but we got him back on the right side.
“He’s got the guys working hard, bringing the toughness back to the offensive line which is a necessity.”
Jon Hatch
Hatch’s work with the receivers is showing positive results.
“You see the development of our receiving corps right now,” Burke said. “John has been a huge factor in how strong our receiving corps is right now.”
Duane Hubbard, Reed Watson
Hubbard returns as special teams coach and Watson returns from last season and works with the defensive line and wide receivers.
Miguel Galindo
Miguel Galindo didn’t have a connection to Payson before joining four years ago. He returns as junior varsity head coach. Galindo and Dom Deocampo are the only two coaches on staff with no previous connection to PHS before joining a few years ago.
Galindo, who enters his fourth year as head golf coach in the spring, has been on the staff for several years now.
“Miguel has been here for four years now,” Burke said. “He’s our JV head coach and he brings a lot of structure and organization to our JV guys and he’s a great teacher for those young guys and getting them ready to play varsity.
“Guys that play JV, he has them and he gets his hooks in them and they come out the following year varsity-ready.”
Dominic Deocampo
Deocampo served as a Payson assistant coach for two years before taking a couple of years off and returning last season. He’s the freshman head coach.
The fact that they have a freshman team is encouraging. They’ve had trouble fielding varsity, JV and freshman teams through an entire season the past few years.