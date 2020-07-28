Want to be a coach?
Well, the time is right.
Payson High School and Rim Country Middle School Athletic Director Rich Ormand posted 20 coaching vacancies at the two schools.
The openings include head varsity wrestling and head varsity girls soccer positions.
Those are two of nine coaching vacancies at the high school. There are 11 more at the middle school.
Mito Mendivil stepped down from his teaching and head wrestling coaching position for personal reasons after one season and Nathan Stoelk also resigned after one year leading the varsity girls soccer team to focus on his administrative degree and to get more intern hours for it, according to Ormand.
The other coaching openings at the high school are: assistant football, assistant softball, junior varsity girls soccer, JV cheer, JV boys basketball, freshman boys basketball and freshman girls basketball.
The coaching openings at the middle school include: head wrestling, boys soccer, assistant track, assistant cross country, eighth-grade softball and seventh-grade openings for baseball, softball, assistant football, volleyball, girls basketball, boys basketball.
To apply for any of the high school positions, submit a letter of interest, resume and application you may acquire by calling 928-472-5739 or by emailing HR@pusd10.org or visit the website at www.pusd10.org to Payson Unified School District #10, Human Resources, P.O. Box 919, Payson, AZ 85547.
For more information on each position, visit: https://bit.ly/32Tj2QS.