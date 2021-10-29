The fledgling young basketball player who honed her skills on Payson’s outdoor asphalt courts, at Arizona Sports Camp in Prescott and as a Longhorn, will be inducted into the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Basketball, however, wasn’t Colleen Cunningham’s (Hale) single athletic achievement during her prep career (1992-95). She also excelled in track and field and cross country, making her a very rare three-sport letter winner.
As good an all-around athlete as she was, basketball seemed to be her first love, possibly because her father, Glenn Hale, was a coach and big time proponent of the sport in the Rim Country. Also, her older sister Nikki was a heady and talented PHS player for four years who set a great example for her younger sister to follow.
As an elementary school student under the watchful eye of her father, Cunningham honed her shooting skills well enough to become a state and region champion in a popular nationwide basketball pre-teen competition.
In later years, Cunningham put on an eye-popping display of junkyard dog tenacity that might be attributed in part to her decision to play in pickup games with older boys as a student at Rim Country Middle School.
Most girls shied away from such competition. But not Colleen — she cherished it. More often than not, she shined against her male opponents, battling them to a standstill.
At Payson High School, she rapidly built a reputation as one of the best outside shooters in the state. She once held the records for most three-point baskets in a single game (seven in 1995), in a season (42 in 1995) and a career (119).
She also set records that would swell Larry Bird’s chest with pride, including most points averaged in a single season (19.3 in 1995) and most points averaged in a career (14.0).
As a defensive demon on the court, she set marks for steals in a game (16), season (131) and career (360).
But it wasn’t just the fans and fellow players who recognized her abilities. Over the course of her career, coaches named her to several all-tournament teams, including at Holbrook, San Manuel, Payson. And she was selected to the Arizona North vs. South All-Star Game. The two-time team captain as a senior received honorable mention All-American honors.
Along with excelling in basketball, she shined in track and field and cross country, as well
During her senior season, she was a member of the record-setting 4×800 relay team (10:05.48) along with Emmy Gibson, Jennie Garrett and Jessica Meeske.
After graduating from Payson High, Cunningham played basketball at Yavapai College in Prescott.
Today, she lives in Oregon with her husband and twin girls, who are high school sophomores.
She and her husband own and operate Central Oregon Rentals where they rent ATVs, jet skis, boats, RVs and snowmobiles. “Just about anything with a motor,” she says.
When not working, she volunteer coaches in the town parks and recreation programs and “Helps out at the high school, when needed.”
When told via phone call she was going to be inducted into the hall of fame, Cunningham enthusiastically responded, “I can’t wait to get back in town.”
She certainly will be welcomed by those who fondly remember her as one of the Longhorns’ finest.