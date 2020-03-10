Colton Justice carded 40 to tie for medalist honors and lead Payson’s golf team to triumph in the season-opening meet at Snowflake Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday, March 3.
Justice led the Longhorns to a score of 177 in the five-team nine-hole match. Snowflake finished second with 179, followed by Blue Ridge (183), Holbrook (204) and Show Low (219).
“What a way to make a statement in the 3A East region,” said first-year Payson head coach Miguel Galindo. “We had three of our five golfers tie or score the lowest in their playing groups.”
Freshman Joey Calliau fired 41 to finish third in a field of 24. Cyle Moss shot 44 to tie for fifth and Katie Sexton carded 47. Joseph Lamorie’s 56 wasn’t needed in the play-five count-four format.
The Longhorns play at Snowflake again today.