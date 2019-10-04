David Blalock doesn’t know where the Rim Country Middle School football program would be without financial help from the community.
Well, there’s a very real chance RCMS wouldn’t have a program.
That’s why the coach is so thrilled with the support the seventh- and eighth-grade teams received this season. He said they’ll wind up with about $7,500 in donations this season.
“The community support for our football program is outstanding,” said the coach. “We appreciate it more than anyone can understand.”
They worked with KRIM Radio (96.3 FM) to get sponsors for the season. KRIM broadcasts the home games on Facebook Live, giving the sponsors exposure on the broadcasts, as well on as KRIM’s facebook page and website.
The football program and KRIM split the $300 season sponsor fees. On Sept. 25, Chris Higgins and KRIM presented players and coaches from the RCMS teams a check for $3,000 for money raised through sponsorships.
“We started working with Chris Higgins three years ago, announcing our games and playing music because it was so boring at our games,” Blalock said. “We got 20 sponsors this year.”
They also received another big donation.
“A local business donated $2,500 and they didn’t really want to be mentioned,” Blalock said.
And financial support from the Mogollon Sporting Association has always been crucial in keeping the program alive.
“Our biggest helper every year is the MSA,” Blalock said. “They always take care of our helmets because they always have to be reconditioned. So they help with reconditioning and purchasing of new helmets.”
He figures the cost of reconditioning and buying new helmets is between $8,000-10,000 a year.
If not for all this support, RCMS might not field a team.
“When the school budget for anything you do is zero, you always need it,” Blalock said. “We have to raise our own money. We have to scratch and claw for everything. It’s really difficult when there’s no money.
“Everything we have was there when I started coaching there 20 years ago when my son played middle school ball.”
Blalock said RCMS would be finished without financial support.
“There’s really no point in doing it (without this help),” he said. “It’s too expensive. The cost of getting new equipment is just astronomical. And without the help of the community we might as well not do it.”
He said he and his wife have done what they could over the years to send players out in proper uniforms and equipment.
“I’ve done it before as a coach and it’s unpleasant,” he said of repairing equipment, etc. “You have rag tag uniforms and swap parts in shoulder pads. It’s just really a joke.”
But he’s optimistic about the future with the community support they’ve received this year.
“Our goal is to keep doing the sponsorships each year so we can keep getting equipment and dummies and work on getting things we need each season,” he said.
He said some of the four coaches in the program donate half the pay they receive as coaches to the program.
Both the seventh- and eighth-grade teams carried 5-1 records into their season finales against Show Low.
