Four days after winning at Blue Ridge for the first time in eight years, Payson’s boys basketball team tried for another rarity on Tuesday night.
And the Longhorns looked poised to make a huge statement with another win over a rival.
But an early lead evaporated late as Snowflake withstood Payson’s early assault and rallied for a 58-53 victory.
The Horns were trying to snap a long losing streak against the Lobos but watched the visitors pull out a 12th consecutive triumph over Payson and a 19th win in the last 20 meetings between the teams. Payson dropped to 2-26 in the last 28 games against Snowflake.
And those games weren’t close.
Only one of the Lobos’ previous 11 straight wins in the series since Payson’s 51-50 win on Jan. 6, 2017 was by fewer than a 10-point margin. That came in a nine-point (52-43) game at Payson on Jan. 29, 2019.
So, the Longhorns competed with the Lobos like they haven’t in a long time. And people noticed.
The small crowd certainly did and cheered until the end.
And longtime Snowflake coach Andy Wood, who led the Lobos to the 3A state championship game a year ago, noticed, too.
“Payson’s a much, much improved basketball team,” Wood said. “We were very worried about today’s game.
“They’re definitely playing together, they’re hustling, things we haven’t seen Payson do for a few years. And I think the crowd, the band, I mean the atmosphere seems to be changing here in Payson.
“And my hat’s off to them. That’s a hard culture to change and it looks like somebody’s changing that and that’s a good thing for them.”
That somebody is first-year varsity head coach Robert Mavis and staff, who weren’t hanging their heads after the game.
“We’re still in the hunt,” Mavis said. “We just gotta battle. It’s just going to make it a lot harder for us to get to the point where we want to be.”
Mental mistakes
Mavis said mental mistakes cost the Longhorns.
“We got to the point where we were playing in their style, where we should have just slowed it down and made good shots, made good passes,” he said.
“But it’s a learning experience, it really is. These kids have never played in a very competitive atmosphere before. They’ve always been blown out.
“But I’m proud of them. It’s just little things we’ve got to work on.”
Wearing them down
Wood said his team’s style just wears teams down and that was the case in this game.
“We like to run the ball, so generally in the fourth quarter the other team’s a little more tired than we are,” Wood said. “I think that showed tonight.”
Fast start
Payson led Snowflake 20-12 after eight minutes in its bid to improve to 2-1 in the 3A East.
But the visiting Lobos chipped away at the deficit and pulled away in the final quarter.
The Lobos outscored the home team 14-9 in the second quarter to cut the Payson lead to three points (29-26), but the Longhorns held a 14-13 advantage in the third quarter to carry a four-point lead (43-39) into the final quarter.
Snowflake outscored Payson 19-10 over the final eight minutes.
Payson led by seven points, 41-34, on a Dexter Waterman steal and Easton Redford layup with 3:04 left in the third quarter. Snowflake scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and led 44-43 on Easton Butler’s trey with 6:52 to play.
It was 46-43 after Alex Pond’s field goal with 5:52 left. But Jack O’Grady capped a four-point Payson run with a basket to put the home team back ahead 47-46 with 4:05 left.
However, Snowflake answered with six straight points to take a 52-47 lead with 3:25 remaining.
Two straight baskets by Anderson Hatch cut Payson’s deficit to 52-51 with 1:43 to play. But the Lobos outscored the Horns 6-2 from there.
Cooper DeWitt led Snowflake with 14 points. Noah Baum added 13 points as the Lobos improved to 9-8 overall, 5-3 in ranking games and 2-0 in the 3A East.
Snowflake moved up three spots to No. 14 in Wednesday’s 3A rankings. The Longhorns (13-9, 4-7, 1-2 3A East) remained No. 22 despite the loss.
Chavez leads the way
Jeremy Chavez led all scorers with 16 points to lead three Longhorns in double figures. Anderson Hatch added 12 points and Waterman 10 points.
“We came out with a lot of energy,” Chavez said. “Towards the end we started to die off. We tried to keep the same energy we had in the first half in the second but we couldn’t quite do that.”
But he’s still encouraged with this team.
“This year is a whole lot different than last year,” Chavez said. “This loss is just a loss. We still have a lot of season left. We’re going to see them again.”
See you later
The teams meet again in Snowflake on Feb. 4.
Payson was scheduled to host No. 27 Show Low (12-5, 5-3, 0-1) on Thursday before hosting Winslow on Tuesday.