Goalkeeper Jesus Hernandez goes to the turf to make a save as Stone Booth tries to avoid a collision on the attack and JV coach Alfonso Rodriguez trails the play in Payson’s intrasquad scrimmage at Rumsey Park. Hernandez was accidentally kicked but remained in the game and play resumed a few minutes later.
Billy Spalding and junior varsity coach and varsity assistant Alfonso Rodriguez used Friday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Rumsey Park to evaluate the boys out for this year’s soccer team.
They’ll get another chance to evaluate the players in competition when they host a scrimmage against Scottsdale Ville De Marie at 4 p.m. Wednesday on their home field at Rumsey Park.
The boys soccer season starts with a game at Flagstaff Northland Prep on Aug. 23. The first home match is at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 against Holbrook.
The varsity football team hosts a scrimmage with Round Valley and Ironwood American Leadership Academy at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Each school will be running 60 offensive plays. Tickets can be bought at the gate or at TicketSpicket.com. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Season passes (over 60 events including PHS tournaments, excluding playoffs) cost $150 for a family pass (up to five members), $60 for an adult season pass and $40 for a student season pass.
The team opens the season at Lakeside Blue Ridge on Aug. 19.
The girls soccer team hosts Snowflake in a scrimmage on Thursday. The team opens the season with a bang by hosting the Rim Country Shootout at Rumsey Park on Aug. 19-20.
The volleyball team opens at home in Wilson Dome against Phoenix Northwest Christian on Aug. 30.
The swim club dives into the season with a meet at Flagstaff High on Sept. 1.
Among the highlights on the cross country team schedule is the Sept. 7 Payson Invitational at Payson Golf Club.