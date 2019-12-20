Jesse Conway and Trevor Cline stood out on the football field this season.
The two played key roles in leading the Longhorns to their best season in 11 years.
Conway’s speed, athletic ability and elusiveness made him a threat to score from anywhere on the field as a dynamic wide receiver, kick and punt returner. He also punted and starred at safety and led Payson with five interceptions.
That’s one more than the four by Cline, the team’s other safety. But it was his prowess leading the Longhorn offense that played the biggest role in an 8-3 campaign. The junior ran for 1,000 yards and passed for 1,800.
Conway and Cline were both voted to the 3A All-State Football First Team.
But they weren’t the only Longhorns recognized. Left tackle Will Howell made the second team and left guard Soto Sellis was honorable mention.
Conway, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound senior, was recognized at kick returner after averaging 31.1 yards on 19 kickoff returns, with a long return of 91 yards. He averaged 19.0 yards on 14 punt returns with a long of 58 yards.
Conway, a two-time First Team All-3A East honoree who was honorable mention all-state as a junior, finished as Payson’s career receiving yards record-holder (1,316) after just two years on the varsity. He caught 30 passes for 770 yards (25.7 average) and 10 TDs this season. He rushed 25 times for 156 yards (6.2 average) and four TDs.
He also led Payson with 18 touchdowns, 110 points and 1,928 all-purpose yards.
Cline, Payson’s 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback, was recognized as an offensive utility/flex player. The 3A East Offensive Player of the Year lead the Longhorns with 1,022 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns and throwing for 1,876 yards and 20 TDs. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry, often carrying or dragging multiple defenders for additional yardage after contact.
Payson coach Bryan Burke called him the best 3A quarterback in the state. And other coaches agreed he was one of the state’s best football players.
Howell, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound left tackle, was a two-time First Team All-3A East player who helped protect Cline and open holes in the running game. He was also a force at defensive end, where he had 43 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles.
Sellis, a 6-foot, 220-pound junior and First Team All-3A East honoree, joined Howell to form an elite left side of the offensive line. He was Payson’s most physical offensive lineman. He also had 42 tackles and two sacks as a defensive lineman.
