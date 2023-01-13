Correction Keith Morris Keith Morris Author email Jan 13, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Show Low’s Jason Crawford draws a foul on a drive to the basket during the White Mountain Holiday Classic at Blue Ridge on December 29. The Cougars went 3-2 in the tournament. Brett Halfpop Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jason Crawford was the Show Low boys basketball player drawing a foul in a photo that ran on Page 8 of the Jan. 6 edition of the 260 Connection section. He was identified as someone else. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history What do you think of the new park being built off Granite Dells Road? You voted: I think it's great I worry about its impact on the town water supply, resources I am undecided Vote View Results Back