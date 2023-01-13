BKB SL 3-Jason Crawford fouled

Show Low’s Jason Crawford draws a foul on a drive to the basket during the White Mountain Holiday Classic at Blue Ridge on December 29. The Cougars went 3-2 in the tournament.

 Brett Halfpop

Jason Crawford was the Show Low boys basketball player drawing a foul in a photo that ran on Page 8 of the Jan. 6 edition of the 260 Connection section. He was identified as someone else.

Recommended for you