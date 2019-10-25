Something’s wrong here.
I know it’s virtually impossible to come up with a perfect system for sending the best 16 teams to the 3A high school state football tournament, but the one the Arizona Insterscholastic Association uses seems flawed.
A 7-1 Payson team enjoying its best season in 11 years is in real jeopardy of missing the playoffs. Never mind that they have a better record than a Snowflake team that’s ranked sixth despite a 6-2 record, with one of those losses coming against Payson.
The computer certainly doesn’t seem to give the Longhorns much credit for that 34-33 victory. But I’m a human who figures that’s kind of important.
A partial explanation of how the rankings work claims “The AIA Rankings are based on the algorithm derived utilizing statistical mathematics presented in a research paper titled: ‘A Solution to the Unequal Strength of Schedule Problem’ by Roy Bethel in 2005 and developed by MaxPreps for nationwide high school sports ... The formula utilizes results from all games nationwide as opposed to only leveraging results from opponents and the opponents of opponents.”
To view the entire explanation, visit: azpreps365.com/rankings/faq.
If they don’t win the 3A East championship, the Longhorns can’t count on making the playoffs.
Payson leads the 3A East with a 3-0 record with two games remaining. Tonight’s opponent, Winslow, is one of three teams chasing them one game back at 2-1.
The Bulldogs are also 7-1 overall. Payson is ranked No. 16 in 3A and the Bulldogs are No. 15.
If the season ended now, Payson would slide into the playoffs by virtue of its 3-0 record in the 3A East. Winslow wouldn’t make it.
The seven region champions earn automatic berths in the 16-team field, with the rankings determining the final nine at-large qualifiers.
Either No. 18 Ganado or No. 20 Kayenta Monument Valley will win the 3A North and earn an automatic berth. That means they’ll knock the No. 16 team out of the playoffs.
Right now, that’s the Longhorns. If they win tonight and then get by No. 5 Blue Ridge at home next week, no problem, Payson’s in. If they don’t win both games, they may not win the East and could find themselves sitting home.
If they go 1-1 in the final two games they also could miss the playoffs because of the tiebreakers that enter the equation for determining the region champion. They’d likely wind up tied with at least two teams at 5-1.
But say they win tonight and beat the Yellow Jackets next week and finish 9-1 and as 3A East champs. OK, that will earn them a first-round home playoff game, right?
Probably not.
The top eight teams in the final rankings host first-round playoff games. The chances of the Longhorns moving all the way from 16 to 8 seem remote at this point.
The wins keep coming, but the Longhorns simply don’t move up much in the rankings. So don’t expect them to make a big leap if they beat Winslow.
They should move some if they beat Blue Ridge, but considering they only moved four spots after the Snowflake win, it seems unlikely they will make the giant leap into the top eight.
And that’s a shame.
A 9-1 Payson team with wins over highly-ranked Snowflake and Blue Ridge teams won’t get enough credit because the Longhorns have played the second easiest schedule according to the ranking system.
I believe we need to consider changing the ranking system. I think the computer rankings are mostly accurate, but the human factor is missing and I think sorely needed.
OK, so maybe the Longhorns have only beaten one team with a winning record.
But shouldn’t that win over Snowflake mean more than it seems to?
We’re not changing this system this year and maybe never, but I believe that’s exactly what needs to happen.
If the playoffs started this week, the Longhorns would be No. 16 and play at No. 1 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy in the opening round of the playoffs.
That’s the reality of this system.
Two more wins would likely push the Longhorns up a few spots to maybe No. 12 or so, but who really knows?
Even then they’d play at the No. 5 seed, which is currently Blue Ridge. But would Blue Ridge stay at No. 5 if they lost to Payson?
Your guess is as good as mine in this system.