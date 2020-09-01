Cowboys and cowgirls from all over the world converged on Payson to put on a thrilling show for fans attending the 137th World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo on Aug. 20-22 at Payson Event Center.
Competitors from 15 states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming — took part. Throw in rodeo clown Donnie Landis from Idaho, and that makes 16 states.
Three other counties were also represented.
Two cowboys from Canada joined in the competition as Dawson Hay of Wildwood, Alberta competed in saddle bronc riding and Kolby Wanchuck of Sherwood Park, Alberta competed in saddle bronc riding.
Junior Nogueira, who was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil but lives in Scottsdale, competed in team roping. He ranked second in the 2019 world standings as a heeler in team roping.
And one cowboy from Australia even participated. That shouldn’t be too surprising since bullfighter Luke Kraut also hails from down under, although he’s lived in Arizona for years.
Kodie Jang of Townsville, Australia is glad he joined in as Jang needed just 4.2 seconds to win the steer wrestling competition and $1,731. Michael Bates Jr. and Phoenix’s Trevor Duhon tied for second in 4.3 and took home $1,283 apiece.
Bates Jr. of Mexican Springs, N.M. earned $1,770 and took home the all-around cowboy title for his performances in tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Shane O’Connell of Rapid City, S.D. scored 87 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Pass The Hat to win the bareback riding and claim $1,467. Wyatt Bloom of Bend, Ore. was second with 85.5 on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Secret Agent for $1,112 and Taylor Broussard of Estherwood, La. finished third with 84.5 on Salt River Rodeo’s Missery for $800. There were six scoring rides.
Nogueira teamed with header Cody Snow of Los Olivos, Calif. to win the team roping in 4.3 seconds. That earned them $1,924 each. Aaron Tsinigine of Tuba City and Kyle Lockett of Visalia, Calif., who finished ninth in the 2019 heeler world standings, tied Reno Stoebner of Stephenville, Texas and Colton Brittain of Rockwell, Texas for second place with 5.2-second performances. They all took home $1,548.
Lane Wimberly of Belen, N.M. turned in an 84-point ride on Salt River Rodeo’s Dakota Express to win the saddle bronc riding and $1,598. Joaquin Real (80.5) of Santa Paula, Calif. finished second on Salt River Rodeo’s Black Widow to claim $1,210 and Landon Mecham (75.5) of Tropic, Utah finished third on Salt River Rodeo’s Bustin’ Snaps to win $871.
Weston Crane of Buckeye won the tie-down roping in 10.3 seconds to win $1,567. Florence’s Tristan Mahoney (10.7) finished second to claim $1,297 and Colt Papy (11.8) of Henrietta, Texas third to win $1,027.
Shannon McReynolds of La Luz, N.M. edged Brittney Barnett of Stephenville, Texas to win the barrel racing and $1,384. McReynolds crossed in 17.57 seconds and Barnett finished in 17.59, good for $1,186. St. David’s Tarryn Lee was third in 17.93 to win $988.
Glendale’s Dylan McGuire turned in an 88.5-point ride on Salt River Rodeo’s Cowboy Cadillac to win the bull riding and $2,077. There were four qualified rides. Lane Granger (86) of Tuba City finished second on Salt River Rodeo’s Gladiator to claim $1,615 and Ogden, Utah’s Tyler Bingham (85) third, also on Gladiator, to win $1,211.
The rodeo featured a total payout of $53,246.
Along with competitors from across the globe, Payson was also represented. TJ Brown competed as the heeler in team roping with header Michael Calmelat of Tucson. And Shancee Howell participated in barrel racing.