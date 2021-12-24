Robert Mavis knew brighter days were ahead when he agreed to lead Payson High’s boys basketball program this season.
The Longhorns entered this season trying to avoid a 10th consecutive losing campaign.
They haven’t produced a winning record since going 16-13 during the 2011-12 season, according to scores posted on MaxPreps.com.
And Mavis intended to change things if his players would buy into what he was teaching.
“Coach Mavis has really been pushing this idea of a ‘new culture’ and a new mindset,” said senior guard Easton Redford, who’s experienced more than his share of losing in four varsity seasons.
But there’s reason for hope that things have already changed just one month into Mavis’ first season at the helm.
Payson showed signs of competitiveness in an 0-2 start before beating Chino Valley in game three.
The Longhorns went 1-2 in a team-bonding tournament in Page then scored a season-high 73 points in a 10-point loss against Camp Verde.
And they haven’t lost since.
Payson scored another 73 points in a win at Mogollon on Dec. 16 then went 8-0 in winning the Wickenburg Wrangler Classic on Dec. 17-18.
It’s the first tournament title the team has claimed in a long, long time.
It’s hard to figure out the last tournament Payson won.
There haven’t been many since the 2006-07 and 2007-08 teams went a combined 47-16 in reaching the 3A state final twice.
No team has come close to getting back to the state championship game.
Maybe they haven’t won any tournaments since 2008-09.
Well, they have now.
Now, at 11-5 overall, this team is doing things no Payson boys basketball has done in a long time.
“It was a good tournament,” Mavis said. “What I am starting to see is the fellas are feeling comfortable with one another along with sharing the ball. I really think with back-to-back weekends of tournaments we are doing some team building off the court, which I feel has a big contribution to the way the team is starting to play.
“The fellas also realize that we have five guys on the court that can score at any given time and they realize that there are going to be runs and momentum swings that we just need to fight through and trust in our brothers/team.”
They went 3-0 to win their pool with victories over San Pasqual (Calif.) 57-31, Wittmann Mountainside 77-29 and Phoenix NFL Youth Education Town (YET) 60-38. They found time to beat Bagdad 68-25 in a game that didn’t count in their pool standings.
In bracket play on Saturday, Dec. 18, they beat Round Valley 49-32 in the quarterfinals, NFL YET 76-38 in the semifinals and Wickenburg 69-52 in the title game.
They also beat Bagdad again in the consolation bracket because they substituted for a team dropped out to give Bagdad enough games.
Seniors like Redford hoped they’d finally experience success before their varsity boys basketball careers end.
“This is my fourth year playing varsity and I love the last three years, but it was hard losing so many games and losing them badly,” he said.
“This season feels different because of our early success and I really do think we can make a run in the playoffs if we play well against tough competition.”
Yes, they’ll be tested the rest of the way beginning with a rematch of their season-opening 74-27 home-court loss against Fountain Hills at the 5-3 Falcons on Jan. 4. They then host 6-3 Benjamin Franklin on Jan. 5 and 3-1 Phoenix Northwest Christian on Jan. 7 before jumping into a challenging 10-game 3A East Region schedule that opens in Wilson Dome against Holbrook on Jan. 10.
Redford said Mavis has emphasized defense, fast-breaks and shooting the ball.
And believing in themselves.
“He gave us the green light to shoot the ball always and put plenty of trust in us as players and a team,” Redford said.