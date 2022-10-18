Dan Curry and Ron Fischer win in Payson Men's Golf Assoc. play Keith Morris Author email Oct 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dan Curry and Ron Fischer shot a net 63 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association two-man best ball tournament at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 12.Gary Vaplon and Mike Mckee tied Lou Manganiello and Alex Armenta for second place with 64. The team of Chuck Dodd and Rod Emerald tied Marty Letterman and Bob Parkinson (65) for fourth.Curry had the long putt, finding the cup on #18 from 20 feet one inch.Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Chip Yeomans (#2, 11 feet 6 inches), Dodd (#5, 8-2), Tim Ernst (#8, 17-9), Larry Smith (#14, 12-9) and Emerald (#17, 5-4).Contact the reporter atkmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should host a Fourth of July fireworks show? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back