Dan Curry and Ron Fischer shot a net 63 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association two-man best ball tournament at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 12.

Gary Vaplon and Mike Mckee tied Lou Manganiello and Alex Armenta for second place with 64. The team of Chuck Dodd and Rod Emerald tied Marty Letterman and Bob Parkinson (65) for fourth.

