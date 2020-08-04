Dan Zertuche fired a net 71-64—135 to win the 36-hole Payson Men’s Golf Association President’s Cup at Payson Golf Club that started with the first round on July 8 and finished with the second round on July 29.
The tournament was delayed for two weeks because PGC closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Zertuche, playing in the second flight, finished three strokes ahead of Russ Thornell, who finished second in the second flight with 69-69—138, and Tim Hughes (68-70—138) and Terry Lindsey (68-70—138) from the first flight.
Tim Ernst (69-70—139) finished third in the first flight and Al Chittenden (71-69—140) finished third in the second flight.
Ian Capper (73-66—139) finished first in the third flight, followed by Mike McKee (69-71—140) and Ken Althoff (73-74—147).
Armenta wins Putting Championship
Alex Armenta beat Jessie Smith in the final round to win the PMGA Putting Championship.
Harder wins tournament
Dan Harder fired a 68 to win a Low Net Tournament on July 29 for those who weren’t in the President’s Cup or wanted to play in two tournaments at the same time. Chittenden and Russ Thornell both carded 69s, with Chittenden winning a scorecard tiebreaker for second place. Gary Cordell (70) won a tiebreaker with Lou Manganiello (70) to finish fourth.
Lindsey sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 10 feet 4 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Althoff (No. 2, 15 feet 4 inches), Thornell (No. 5, 6-6¼), Kevin Bailey (No. 8, 5-2), Zertuche (No. 14, 11-0) and Hughes (No. 17, 6-7).