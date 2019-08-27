During Darren Reid’s sports career at Payson High School, 1988-91, he was acknowledged to be one of the finest all-around athletes in Arizona excelling in basketball and track and field.
Reid, five other individuals and one team will be inducted into the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
The son of former PHS coaches and PUSD teachers Dan and Donna Reid, Darren enjoyed a jump start in sports at a very young age, competing nationally as a member of the Payson Pacers track club. His parents founded and coached.
As a Pacer, he, his parents and other team members traveled the western U.S. testing their prowess against the country’s finest.
In high school, he was one of the state’s best athletes, setting school records in the high jump (6 feet, 10 1/2 inches), triple jump (49 feet, 3 inches) and long jump (24 feet, 24 1/2 inches). At the time, his triple jump mark was the third best in Arizona prep sports history. The high jump was ninth best.
His track accomplishments earned him national recognition and invitations to many prestigious meets including Great Southwest, Golden West and the granddaddy of them all — the Keebler International Prep Invitational in Chicago. His crowning glory came as a senior when he was named Arizona’s Gatorade Athlete of the Year. By the time he graduated, he was a 10-time region champion in five events.
In basketball, Reid was an all-region, all-state and ACA all-star his senior year. His school records included best free-throw percentage (87.6 percent) in a season and most three pointers (139) in a career.
After graduating from PHS, Reid accepted a scholarship to the University of Arizona, but transferred after one year to Oklahoma Baptist where in 1994, he set an NAIA national pentathlon record and was named an NAIA All-American.
He later attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
In 2000, Reid was named to the Payson Roundup’s “Best of the Decade” — the top 10 athletes who excelled during the 1990s.
In 2007, Reid proved he was an even more well-rounded athlete than many thought, showcasing his wares in a town-sponsored home run derby.
Today, Reid and his wife, Kym, live in Mayer where he enjoys playing golf with his brother-in-law, former Payson High football coach Jerry Rhoades and father-in-law Jim Rhoades, of Payson.
Joining Reid in the PHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019 are: athletes John Chilson, Ty Chilson, Mark Hochstetler, Maddie Nossek and former PHS coach and Payson Roundup sports editor Max Foster. Also inducted will be the 1980-81 PHS girls track team.
Tickets for the induction ceremony are $15 and are available at the high school bookstore.