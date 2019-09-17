Dave Herbert shot 63.9 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Individual Low Net Tournament A Flight title at Payson Golf Course on Sept. 11.
Tim Ernst (64.7) was second and Larry Smith (65.9) third.
Bill Harris won the B Flight with a 64.2 score over runner-up Ron Fischer (66.1) and John Calderwood, who took third with 69.
Scott Walker had the longest putt, finding the hole from 15 feet 5 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Herbert (No. 5, 7 feet 1 inch), Tim Hughes (No. 8, 3-4), Ed Bossert (No. 14, 7-8) and Calderwood (No. 17, 10-8).