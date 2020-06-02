Dave Herbert, Gary Vaplon and Chuck Carrier prevailed in Payson Men’s Golf’s Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Wednesday, May 27.
Herbert won the A Flight with a net 69, edging runner-up Lou Manganiello and Russ Thornell, who both shot 70 with Manganiello winning the scorecard tiebreaker.
Vaplon (65) edged runner-up Dan Harder (66) and Tony Robles (72) for the B Flight title.
Carrier won a tiebreaker with Ed Bossert for the C Flight crown. Both netted 72. Dave Rutter (74) finished third.
Rocky Griggers sank a 38-foot putt for the longest putt on No. 9.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Herbert (No 2, 12 feet 4½ inches), Manganiello (No. 5, 7-6), Alex Armenta (No. 8, 13-7), Mike Valentiner (No. 14, 3-6) and Scott Martin (No. 17, 3-4).
Thirty-three participated, including new members Christopher Bennett and Clyde Creel.