Payson’s Margaret De Hesse and Honey Albrecht finished among the top 10 women in the Pinal Peak 50-Kilometer Trail Run on May 29.
De Hesse, 65, who owns Rim Runners in Payson, finished eighth among the women and 45th among 96 overall finishers in 7 hours 28 minutes 19 seconds. Albrecht, 61, the manager at Rim Runners, finished 10th among the women and 50th overall in 7:4959.
The race started in Miami and finished in Globe with nearly 6,500 feet of elevation gain and 6,200 of elevation loss.
All the other women finishing in the top 10 were under 50 years of age.
Natalie Sandoval, 28, was the fastest woman, finishing in 5:13.11.