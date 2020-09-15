Debbie Nichols carded 51 to edge Marcy Hewlett (53) by two strokes and win the A Flight in the Payson Women’s Golf Association low net tournament at Payson Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Mary Cain (51) won the B Flight over Jan Burns (54), who won a scorecard tiebreaker to finish second.
Hewlett was closest to the pin on No. 8 (38 feet, 4 inches) and Cain won that contest on No. 14 (5-2).
Vincent 1st for NinersDebbie Vincent shot 30.7 on the back nine to win the Payson Niners low net tournament at Payson Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Mary Schmall was closest to the pin on No. 17 (3 feet, 0 inches).