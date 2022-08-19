Note: Story was updated at 1:14 a.m. Saturday with additional details and to correct time of game-winning score.
Dexter Waterman scored on a 10-yard run with 22 seconds remaining and the Longhorn defense stood tall all night as Payson pulled out a 17-10 thriller at rival Blue Ridge in the football opener on Friday night.
It's one of the biggest triumphs the program has produced because of the team it came against.
And where it happened.
But Waterman didn't seem to mind playing in Paul Moro Stadium on the field where the legendary late coach led the Yellow Jackets to 13 state championships. The senior quarterback had given the Longhorns a 10-0 lead on an 18-yard run midway through the second quarter.
The Yellow Jackets fought back to tie it 10-10 in front of a relatively small Blue Ridge crowd, likely reduced by the rainy weather that lasted throughout the day in the region and left the field wet.
However, Sergio Madrid picked off a fourth-down Blue Ridge pass with 1:53 on the clock to set the Longhorns up at the Yellow Jacket 40. A run by Caleb Marinelli gained nothing and Ayden Ormand was tackled for a six-yard loss on second down. But Wyatt Ashton caught a Waterman pass for 14 yards on third-and-15, setting up a fourth-and-inches at the Blue Ridge 46.
Waterman dove over the line for three yards to keep the drive alive and connected with Ashton again on a 33-yard pass down the right sideline to set up the quarterback's dramatic final rush on a play where his linemen did their jobs and he danced untouched through a huge opening and into Payson history.
Braden Tenney's kick put the visitors up by a touchdown and just seconds on the clock.
"We played great tonight," Payson head coach Bryan Burke said. "We played great defense, highlighted by Sergio's great late interception.
"We had prepared that it would be a wet and sloppy game and the rain was definitely a factor for both teams. Lots of slipping made for a frustrating night offensively for both teams."
Payson's defense kept Blue Ridge out of the end zone after the Jackets seemed primed to score with a first-and-10 at the Payson 11 late in the first half. But Longhorn defenders dug in, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one at the Payson 4 with just over a minute to play in the second quarter.
However, three plays later, the home team took advantage of a fumbled snap by Payson at its own 8-yard line with 15 seconds to play in the first half. The Yellow Jackets finally got on the board on an eight-yard touchdown pass with just 1.2 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
But the Longhorns looked like they would add to their 10-7 halftime lead by driving 67 yards in 11 plays to the Blue Ridge 3 on the opening possession of the second half. Waterman connected with Ashton on a 35-yard pass from the Jackets’ 38 but the visitors gained nothing on two running plays and an incomplete pass before Waterman’s fourth down pass fell just behind the receiver in the end zone.
And Blue Ridge took advantage of the Horns' inability to finish the drive by marching 89 yards in an 18-play drive that lasted 7:41 before the drive stalled at the 8 and the Jackets kicked a 26-yard field goal to tie it 10-10 with 10:00 remaining in the game.
Tenney kicked a field goal to break a scoreless tie on the first play of the second quarter and went 2-for-2 kicking extra points in his first varsity football game. The senior also plays soccer and is assuming the same role as Mike Dominguez, who graduated this spring after a great career playing soccer and kicking for the football team every fall.
It was Payson’s first win in Lakeside since 2015. The Yellow Jackets had won the last two meetings there.
Now the Longhorns have won the last two games in the rivalry after also winning with Waterman touchdown passes to Ashton in the final minute of the final two regular season games a year ago, including against Blue Ridge, which entered last year’s game having won four straight against Payson.
Burke said Waterman led the way, but Ashton through the air and Marinelli and Madrid both rushing and receiving, did what they needed to to win a low-scoring contest.
"Blue Ridge had a great defensive game plan, which limited us from running the ball early," the coach said. "In the first half, the success that we were having offensively came from Dexter and our receiving core making great plays.
"In the second half, we made some key adjustments that allowed us to become more consistent in the run game."
The Longhorns look to build on the opening win when they host another rival, Show Low (1-0), at 7 p.m. next Friday. The Cougars beat Chandler Valley Christian tonight.