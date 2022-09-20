Dexter Waterman saw the camera and smiled.
He tossed the football to the official like he was shooting a basketball as a teammate lifted him into the air in a bear hug.
The senior’s five-yard fourth quarter touchdown run capped the scoring in a 28-0 victory over visiting Tempe and was reason to celebrate.
It was one of many reasons to celebrate as the Longhorns came through with many big plays in reaching the halfway point in the regular season with a 4-1 record.
Payson turned in another strong defensive effort to continue a trend established over the first five weeks. It is the Longhorns’ first shutout of the season in its fourth impressive performance. Payson is allowing an average of 7.8 points per game in its wins.
The Longhorns held the Buffaloes to 88 yards of total offense and came away with three interceptions and five quarterback sacks.
“The defense played great,” said Payson head coach Bryan Burke. “We had a game plan going in that (Tempe has) athletes across the board. They can hurt us in a lot of different ways. Elias Johnson is probably the best running back in the state. We keyed on him. We knew we had to bottle him up.
“I felt we did a good job of bottling him up and he still missed tackles and made plays like good players do. They came out and played tough.
“But we had a good game plan. The keys that we have, that we prepare for, put us in the right position a lot of times.”
The Longhorns contained Johnson, limiting the sophomore to 61 yards on 14 carries. The rest of the team combined for minus 47 rushing yards (counting five sacks and a bad snap on a punt that resulted in a 28-yard loss).
And the Buffaloes passed for just 74 yards.
Senior linebacker Daltin Stockon said it’s just a team effort.
“I feel like we played amazing,” he said. “The defense couldn’t have gone better. Offense, we’re starting to get together on everything. Overall it was just a great game.
“I feel like I got to play for my brother next to me. I can’t play for myself. Watching everybody have a good time, watching us going out and hitting heads, it was beautiful. We’re working together. We’re actually coming together as more of a family.”
And the key is to keep working.
“Every week we need to put more work in,” Stockon said. “We just got to play our tail off.”
Burke said Stockon’s commitment this year has impressed his teammates and the coaching staff.
“Daltin is a force in the run,” Burke said. “He’s put in so much work this year and really turned the corner in his commitment and his reading the run and linebacker instincts in general. He’s a different player than last year. He’s really leading that group.”
Waterman makes sure everyone is on the same page before each snap by the opposing offense.
“Dexter’s like a surgeon back there,” Burke said. “Dexter basically runs our secondary.”
Jimmy Johnson and Devonte Johnson and other defensive linemen put pressure on the quarterback.
And special teams came up big as Johnson broke a scoreless tie on a punt return for a touchdown with 3:51 to play in the first quarter. Holder Dalton Leblanc threw a two-point pass to Wyatt Ashton to put the home team up 8-0.
Waterman is normally the holder and Braden Tenney the kicker. However, Waterman didn’t start at quarterback after missing a couple of practices with illness, and Tenney was with the boys soccer team he also plays on in a tournament at Show Low.
Johnson started at quarterback before Waterman took over later in the first half. The 28 points represents a season-high for the Horns.
Gabriel Hilgendorf set up a short drive when he intercepted a pass and returned it approximately 65 yards to the Tempe 1. Caleb Marinelli dove in on the next play. A two-point run by Johnson failed and it was 14-0 with 41.6 left in the first quarter.
Waterman entered the game a little earlier on defense and felt well enough to return to call the signals late in the first half. He threw a seven-yard TD pass to Ashton with 2:07 left in the half and a two-point pass to Sergio Madrid to make it 22-0 to cap a short four-yard drive set up by a high snap on a punt the Buffaloes punter fell on at the 4.
Fisher Pelto’s interception on a pass from the Tempe 1-yard line set the Longhorns up in great position at the 5 and Waterman ran it in for the TD on the next play. The kick failed but it was 28-0 with 8:18 left in the game.
Madrid also had an interception as Payson posted its first shutout of the season and first in 11 games since blanking Chinle 62-0 in the fifth game of last season.
Up next
Payson faces a stiff test at Chandler Valley Christian next week. The Trojans beat Phoenix Christian 56-0 on Friday to improve to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the 3A Metro East.