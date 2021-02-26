The wrestling season that took so long to get started with COVID-19 delays is set to race to a close over the next three weeks.
Three of the final four remaining duals on the schedule are at home, beginning with the Thursday, Feb. 25 match against Queen Creek American Leadership Academy. The Longhorns host Cottonwood Mingus at 1 p.m. (JV after) on Saturday, Feb. 27. Blue Ridge wraps up the home season on Tuesday, March 2.
The Longhorns close the season at Snowflake on March 5.
Payson hosts the Div. 3 Section 2 Tournament on Saturday, March 13. The top four at each weight there qualify for the Div. 3 state tournament at Poston Butte High on Thursday, March 18.
Both Travis Christianson (182 pounds) and Soto Sellis (220) are enjoying outstanding seasons that could see them returning to the state tournament. They’ll be favored to make the podium.
Both are 10-0 and dominating.
Soto has seven pins and won three times by forfeit. Christianson has six pins, two forfeits, a win by injury default and a major decision.
They each recorded first-period pins during Payson’s 35-21 dual triumph over visiting Ironwood American Leadership Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Toby Gressley also recorded a first-period pin to move to 7-3 at 138. Nick Dimbat is 4-1 at 170 after a major decision.
Ayden Ormand (152) is 6-5 after a major decision and Jacob Roberts (132) won by decision to square his record at 5-5.
Jimmy Johnson (285) is 4-3 after an injury-delayed start to the season. The sophomore faces a major disadvantage going against opponents as much as 75 pounds heavier than him as the 210-pounder competes at heavyweight because Sellis owns 220.
Johnson didn’t take the mat until Feb. 12 and didn’t wrestle his first match this season until Feb. 13 as he recovered from a serious football injury.
His speed advantage against heavier guys cancels out the weight disadvantage for him to be a fierce competitor who knows how to win.
He did his best against Ironwood ALA’s Jeremy Buenrostro, simply running out of time in a 3-2 thriller that saw him go for a two-point takedown with 40 seconds left that landed just outside the circle.
Sophomore Clayton Fitzhugh looked good in his varsity debut with a first-period pin over Nathan Davenport at 145. Troy Daniels, one of two seniors along with Sellis, suffered an injury on Feb. 19 and hasn’t wrestled in the two duals since.
Seven triumphs were enough to help the Longhorns even their record at 5-5.
Payson sent a wrestler onto the mat at 10 of the 14 weight classes, but only lost 12 points in forfeits instead of the maximum 24 because Ironwood ALA (3-7) also didn’t have a wrestler at two of the same weights — 113 and 126 pounds.
The triumph followed back-to-back Payson setbacks to end last week at Gilbert ALA (60-18) on Friday, Feb. 19 and at home against Flagstaff Coconino (63-13) on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Gilbert ALA 60, Payson 18
The Longhorns only sent wrestlers onto the mat at eight of the 14 weights, giving away 36 points on six forfeits.
Payson went 2-5 at weights with a wrestler from both teams.
The Longhorns had three wins against Gilbert ALA as Gressley pinned Blake Ashton at 138, Christianson (182) won by injury default and Sellis (220) won by forfeit.
Coconino 63, Payson 13
Payson lost by forfeit at seven of the 14 weights, surrendering 42 points. The Longhorns managed three wins.
Christianson won 8-0 over Thayer Nez. It’s his first match that has gone the distance this season.
Sellis pinned Trey Wood in 1:20 at 220. Johnson won 9-5 over Jose Montoya at 285.