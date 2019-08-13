Dennis Schwebs fired a net 131.4 for 36 holes to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Presidents Cup for the second consecutive year at Payson Golf Course on July 24 and Aug. 7. The Presidents Cup is one of four major tournaments on the PMGA schedule.
Schwebs beat runner-up Bob Parkinson (136), Steve Thompson (136.2), Terry Lindsey (137.2) and Larry Smith (140.2) in the A Flight.
George Spatz shot 133.6 to win the B Flight. Richard Harding (137.6) finished second. Al Chittenden and Chuck Walker both shot 140.6, with Chittenden finishing third on a scorecard tiebreaker (70.3-72.3). John Calderwood (143) finished fifth.
Steve Thompson beat Tim Ernst to win the Club Putting Championship. Alex Armenta was the two-time defending champion in that event.
Lindsey had the long putt on July 24, finding the cup from 9 feet 10 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners for the first round included: Jack Greenshield (No. 2, 7-5), Schwebs (No. 5, 13-8), Chip Yeomans (No. 8, 15-8), Walker (No. 14, 10-0) and Lindsey (No. 17, 12-4).
Yeomans had the long putt on Aug. 7, finding the cup on No. 9 from 23 feet 5 inches.
Closest-to-the-pin winners for the final round included: Jesse Smith (No. 2, 3-10), Greenshield (No. 5, 12-1), Larry Smith (No. 8, 15-0), Lou Manganiello (No. 14, 9-6) and Don Pollack (No. 17, 8-2).