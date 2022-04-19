Denny Morse wanted to make a positive impact on the lives of those he met.
He knew the importance of being there for young people and providing guidance when they asked for it.
And just the right snack.
“He had a pocketful of candy bars and when kids started to run out of energy, he would know what their favorite candy bar or snack was and he would have what they needed,” said longtime friend Don Heizer.
Morse, 79, died on March 19.
In 1991, he and his wife, Linda, moved from Phoenix to Payson and began Uplift Ministry. For the past 31 years, they sought to be involved with youth and families. Denny led Fellowship of Christian Athletes, coached football and golf at PHS, and counseled many kids, individuals and couples.
Football volunteer
He volunteered for many years to help on the sidelines of football games, bringing water to players, coaches and referees during timeouts and between quarters. You’d see him at every home game with the water.
And the candy bars.
And other treats. And not just for the players.
“It was like those Snickers commercials,” said Payson varsity football coach Bryan Burke. “You know, the ones that show Betty White playing (getting tackled playing) football and it’s supposed to be you when you need a snack and you turn back into you after taking a bite and the person giving the Snickers to her asks, ‘Better?’ and then the person is transformed back into themselves with the tagline, ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry; Snickers satisfies.’
“My first year as head coach, he knew that I would get nervous on game days and I wouldn’t eat lunch and get too worked up. So, he’d give me a snack during water breaks. He always had a bag of Fig Newtons. He’d hand me one and that was my key to settle down.”
He had been helping out during football season since before Burke’s playing days at Payson. His son, Bret Morse, was Payson’s offensive coordinator in 2008 when Burke was a senior and the Longhorns won the state championship.
“He was a great person with a huge heart,” Burke said. “He was always there for the kids to talk to and help them through whatever they were going through. He was a pillar of the community, a supporter of youth, academics, sports, church, a Godly man, somebody who would share the word of God. He’s going to be greatly missed by a lot of people in this community including myself.”
Golf coach
He served as junior varsity golf head coach for 15 seasons under this son, Bret, who guided the Longhorns to their only state championship in 2001 and five runner-up finishes.
He took over as the varsity head coach for three seasons when his son stepped down to move to the Valley after the 2012 season. He led the Longhorns to top-six state finishes each year. Payson finished fifth in 2014 and sixth in both 2013 and ’15. He was the coach when Dean Harpe became the only state medalist in school history in 2015.
He remained on staff as the JV head coach during Randy Mathews’ four seasons as head coach (2016-2019) and stayed in that role after Miguel Galindo took over in 2020.
A special gift
Perhaps nobody knew Morse better than his longtime friend Don Heizer, a counselor and former athletic director and wrestling coach at PHS.
“He had that sixth sense of knowing where there was need and he was not bashful about moving to help meet those needs,” Heizer said. “It was a special gift. He was so in tune to people.
Sensing a need
“His involvement in football is a perfect example of sensing a need. He was there to be a servant. That wasn’t a role anybody came to him said ‘come do this.’ It was him asking, ‘Can I come and be a helper?’
“He was a kid and a people fan. He made it a habit to be at Pizza Factory for lunch so he was available for kids and would run into them. He just had a knack of being able to help. That was part of his ministry, to help people. He was a special man.”
Campus Crusade for Christ
He graduated from Florida State University in 1965 with a business degree and moved to Pacific Grove, Calif. with his wife to live near his brother, Lowell. He worked as a New York Life Insurance Co. agent for couple of years but wanted to help people in a different way.
He joined the staff of Campus Crusade for Christ and moved to their headquarters in San Bernardino, Calif. In 1972, he and Linda moved to Phoenix to start the high school ministry of Crusade, Student Venture.
The love and passion of his life were his faith, his family and young people.
After six and a half years, he went back into business but continued to pour into students and young married couples. His love for people consumed him, and eventually the business world was competing with his real passion.
Uplift Ministry
In 1991, he and Linda moved to Payson and began Uplift Ministry. For the past 31 years, they have sought to be involved with youth and families. He led Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and counseled many kids, individuals and couples.
Former PHS wrestling coach Dennis Pirch talked about his influence on the PHS student body.
“Denny was the key leader in the growth of Fellowship of Christian Athletes at PHS, which grew to over 100 student-athletes meeting weekly,” Pirch said.
“His mentorship in developing Christian principals in the high school sports program greatly benefited athletics and the overall climate of Payson High School.”
Longtime friend and former PHS teacher, coach and principal Roy Sandoval talked about Morse’s ability to reach young people.
“I can attest that high school kids are at an age where they are wrestling with many decisions, each of which can impact their future,” Sandoval said.
“They are in a word, cauldrons of questions, impulses, hopes, fears and desires. Many have developed a fairly thick shell that may project an image on the outside that protects the vulnerability on the inside.
“It takes a special person to win their trust such that they are willing to be transparent and malleable. Denny was one such person.
“In the hundreds of events he attended and the thousands of miles he put on that little green Willy’s Jeep, who but God could possibly know how many young lives were changed because Denny cared? He will be greatly missed.”
A Celebration of Life
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Mountain Bible Church in Payson.