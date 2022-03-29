Three matches, three different leaders.
Yes, it’s a real team effort for a deep Payson golf team with high aspirations.
It was Levi Stonebrink’s turn on Friday at The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines as the junior shot 40 to lead the Longhorns to another strong performance. He won a scorecard tiebreaker with Scottsdale Christian’s Nicklaus Ummel for third place.
Junior Joey Cailliau and freshman Lincoln Stonebrink both carded 41 for Payson, with Cailliau claiming fifth place on the tiebreaker.
Also for Payson, junior Joseph Lamorie shot 45 to finish eighth and junior Will Hubbard’s 47 wasn’t used in the play-five count-four format.
Lamorie led Payson in its first match and Cailliau in its second outing.
“All players scores have been used in one match or another this season,” said Payson coach Miguel Galindo. “Any one of my golfers have potential to be top spot.”
The Longhorns finished one stroke behind Scottsdale Christian. The Eagles shot 166 and the Longhorns 167.
Fountain Hills (183) finished third and Show Low (226) fourth.
The Longhorns lowered their Division 3 Section 1-leading scoring average and have a five-stroke lead in average over the next lowest team in the seven-team section that includes Blue Ridge, Globe, Holbrook, Miami, Show Low and Snowflake.
Payson returns four juniors from a team that won the region championship and finished 10th in the state last year.
“They know what to expect if they want to make a better run this year,” Galindo said.
The coach loves how close these Longhorns have become this spring.
“What I’ve noticed that’s a bit different than last year is there is even more of a team aspect,” he said. “They play individually but also focus on teammates’ scores and play.
“They consistently play golf together and hang out after (matches). They went to Chili’s after today’s match to hang out and talk about the match.”
Payson had won its first two matches of the season but hadn’t competed in a match since March 8 because competitions at Holbrook on March 11 and Silver Creek in Show Low on March 22 were postponed by the weather. They’ll both be rescheduled.
Scottsdale Christian sophomore Gracie McGovern carded 34 to earn medalist honors, four strokes in front of runner-up Alex Schafer of Fountain Hills, who shot 38.
The Longhorns return to action against Chino Valley and Scottsdale Prep at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale on Wednesday. They compete in the Tigers Invitational at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course on Friday.
Their next home match is April 19 at Payson Golf Club against Globe, Holbrook and Miami.