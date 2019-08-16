The Sun Devils accomplished a lot during their five days of practice at Camp Tontozona last week.
Arizona State’s football team broke in the new artificial turf field and began to sort out the depth chart as some players rose and others fell during the week.
Most notably, Jayden Daniels won the four-way battle for the starting quarterback position. Head coach Herm Edwards made the announcement on Monday that the four-star recruit would be the first true freshman in program history to enter the season as the starting signal caller. And it was largely his performance at Camp T that earned him the nod. He was the No. 2 ranked dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school in California.
Another true freshman, Joey Yellen, will serve as his backup.
Thousands of fans flocked to the iconic and picturesque camp tucked into the Tonto National Forest off of State Route 260 about 17 miles east of Payson for the final practice on Saturday morning to enjoy watching the Sun Devils under mostly sunny skies. And many of them stayed to meet players and coaches and get autographs and photos with them.
