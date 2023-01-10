The three-sport Payson High star’s faced challenges before.
And beat them. Won.
Now Dexter Waterman and his Longhorn teammates see Tuesday’s 3A East opener at Wilson Dome against rival Show Low as a chance.
A chance to put a sluggish start to the boys basketball season behind them and start again.
The 3-11 overall start wasn’t what the players and coaches had in mind after a 2021-22 season which saw them break out of a decade-long funk to turn heads. Payson finished 18-13 overall, qualified for the state tournament for the first time in 10 years and won a state playoff game for the first time since 2009.
The Longhorns’ bid for their first quarterfinal berth since 2009 ended with a loss at #3 Camp Verde in the second round.
They finished 5-5 and fourth in the 3A East. It was their best region finish since winning back-to-back 3A East crowns in 2007-08 and 2008-09.
It was a significant improvement, especially considering they were competitive in three of the five losses. They struggled to even stay close against region opponents in previous years.
That led to first-year head coach Robert Mavis being voted 3A East Coach of the Year, an award usually reserved for championship teams.
Despite the slow start this season, which includes an 0-5 record in a tournament Waterman didn’t play in over the holidays because he had a prior commitment to spend time with his family, the Longhorns have plenty of games left.
Payson stood at #27 in the initial 3A rankings that debuted last week with a 2-4 record in the non-tournament games that count in the rankings.
They’ve shown flashes of potential with Waterman among a trio of starters back from a 2021-22 squad.
Payson’s biggest win a year ago came when the Horns prevailed 57-51 in the opening round of the 3A State Tournament at Show Low last February.
So it’s fitting that the #19 Cougars (5-3) provide the first challenge for Payson. A win in this game would let folks know these Longhorns remain an exciting new contender ready to join the perennial powers battling at the top of the region.
“It was a big difference having a coach that really cares about winning and pushing the team up and establishing a winning culture,” Waterman said. “We really bonded and learned how to play with each other and loved playing with each other.”
Waterman’s contribution to the 2021-22 success was obvious. His contributions this winter require more than a look at his baskets and play-making ability. He’s assuming a leadership role only seniors have.
It isn’t that he wasn’t a leader during his junior season, because he was. He just wasn’t a senior.
“(I’m trying to) be more of a leader this year; step up, you know,” he said. “Being a senior, it’s more a given that your supposed to be a leader but I did have a leadership role last year.”
He stars on both ends of the court contributing in the scoring column and setting up teammates for the shot, with defense that can disrupt the opposing offense.
The Longhorns will get another big chance to show they can contend when perennial power #17 Snowflake visits Wilson Dome on Friday night. Waterman believes the Longhorns can contend this season.
“This year, (it’s been) a little rough start the first quarter of the season,” Waterman said. “He had a lot of new people being pulled up to the team and trying to gel and play to the best of our ability. I think after this Christmas break, we’ll be clicking and be more on the same page.”
Football stardom
Waterman starred at quarterback and free safety on the football team that went 7-4, finishing second in the 3A Metro East with a 4-1 record, and making the playoffs for the third time in four years. The Longhorns went 13-9 and reached the playoffs in his two seasons as the starting quarterback.
He threw game-winning passes to Wyatt Ashton in the final minute in each of the final two regular season games in 2021 to clinch a playoff spot.
And he opened 2022 by running for a winning TD in the final minute at Blue Ridge.
Waterman was voted first team all-region at both defensive back and quarterback as a senior.
Baseball
He’ll return to the baseball diamond when basketball season ends. Waterman plays shortstop and pitches. He made the All-3A East Baseball First Team as a shortstop following a strong campaign. He’ll try to help lead the Longhorns’ return to the state baseball tournament after missing the playoffs last spring.
But he can’t start thinking about the baseball diamond just yet. He’s got plenty of basketball to play. He chose basketball over wrestling, which he also competed in as a youngster.
Basketball battles ahead
A dozen games remain. Two of them are non-region contests on back-to-back days – Monday, Jan. 16 at home against Globe and Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Camp Verde.
Waterman’s ready for the battles to come.
“Our goal is just being competitive and playing with a hunger to win and we’re striving to win which then allows us to reach the next goal to win the region,” Waterman said.
He knows the challenges ahead.
“There’s not going to be any easy teams from now on,” he said. “If we have the hunger to win, we’ll find a way.”