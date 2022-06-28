A Rangers batter watches the ball after “crushing” a pitch from the coach in a game against Bat Attitudes at Rumsey Park on Saturday. The Town of Payson Coach-Pitch League features seven teams playing six games at Rumsey Park during the eight-week season.
A Bat Attitudes player “flies” home on a teammates’ hit in his team’s Town of Payson Coach-Pitch League game against the Rangers on Saturday morning at Rumsey Park. For more photos from Saturday, like the Roundup Sports Facebook.
We’re the “Bat Attitudes,” coach Elizabeth Bayless-Elkins told me.
“That’s our name?” asked one of her players. “I didn’t know that was our name.”
But a cool name really didn’t matter to the boy. He and his teammates were getting ready for their second game and the team name just never came up the previous week. All that matters was he was with his friends and had his glove and jersey and was playing baseball on a glorious summer Saturday morning.
What could be better for a youngster?
Seven teams compete in the Town of Payson’s Coach-Pitch Baseball League on Saturday mornings from June 18-August 6.
Each team plays six games, one against each other team. One team is idle every week.
The only day they’re all off is on July 2 because of the Fourth of July holiday.
The other teams also have names to be proud of like the Coyotes, the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers, the Gators, the Landsharks and the Rangers.
Every player on the team bats each half-inning. And all the players play in the field, with most of the 10 or 11 kids crowded into the field where the ball is likely to wind up at some point, although it’s not rare for it to find its way into the outfield after traveling through the maze of infielders.
The coaches for each team pitch five pitches to each of their hitters. If the youngsters can’t put the ball in play after five pitches, the ball is placed on a tee and they swing until they put it into play.
Most of these kids graduated from tee-ball, where the youngest begin to learn about the game. Those games are played on Rumsey Park’s south multipurpose field on Saturday mornings.
The coach-pitch games are at Rumsey Park Field 1 every week except for Aug. 6, when they’ll play on Rumsey 3.
And these kids will have fun no matter where they play.