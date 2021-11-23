The Payson High School Athletics Hall of Fame selection committee each fall diligently scours the ranks of those involved in school athletic programs to select only the most deserving for the annual induction into the hall.
Often the honorees are not standout athletes or award-winning head coaches, but those who work quietly behind the scenes to insure the sports programs go off without a hitch and the student athletes receive a rich, well rounded athletic experience.
Such was the case for the 2021 induction, with the committee nominating Don Heizer.
His support of athletes and programs renders him richly deserving of the HOF honors, the committee concluded.
Former head wrestling coach Dennis Pirch best summed up Heizer’s tremendous contributions saying, “He flies under the radar... asks for no recognition and goes about quietly doing his behind-the-scenes work.”
All PHS coaches who have worked alongside Heizer agree with Pirch that Heizer is unheralded but a vital cog in most any success the school and athletes achieve.
In working as a football assistant to three different head coaches from 1988-95, Heizer was a vital resource contributing gridiron knowledge, thanks in part to the fact he was raised the son of a Denver Broncos coach.
Whenever something vital needed to be done, whether it was on or off the field, Heizer was usually the one to shoulder the responsibility, usually doing it well, without hesitation or complaint.
As fine an assistant Heizer was in football, he was equally good in wrestling under Pirch, helping mold the Horns into some of the most successful teams in small town America.
Besides coaching, Heizer was the Tim Van Horn and Payson Invitational tournament director from 1988 to 2008 and again from 2011 to 2019. He was also tournament director of the Rim Country Duals from 1990 to 2008. In 2004, the National Wrestling Coaches Association honored him as a Region 8 National finalist for Coach of the Year.
His proficiency for running tournaments flawlessly prompted the Arizona Interscholastic Association to make him director of the Class 3A individual and dual state tournaments.
As if those duties were not enough, he served as the school’s athletic trainer from 1987 to 1994, carefully overseeing the medical needs of student athletes.
In 2012, he stepped into the job most in prep sports consider one of the biggest headaches of all — athletic director.
But true to his character, Heizer never flinched, diving headfirst into the job determined to accomplish what he saw as the needs of the students, coaches and programs. Coaches realized during Heizer’s tenure that selfless contributors like him rarely come along and when they do, they should be cherished – whether they want it or not.