The Dorados won the Payson Men’s Recreational Softball regular season championship.
And they bounced back from a big loss to regular season runner-up Five-O’s that would have earned them the tournament championship to beat that team 23-13 in the winner-take-all battle that followed on Aug. 8 at D-Backs Legends Field at Rumsey Park.
Dorados finished 9-1 in the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed for the double-elimination tournament. Five-O’s went 7-3, followed by Payson Premier Dental (4-6), which won a tiebreaker with Beeline Braces (4-6) for third place, Payson Auto Body (3-7) and Gila Hogs (2-8).