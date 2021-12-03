BKB v FH

Connor Hatch tries to keep his balance after getting past a Fountain Hills defender on a baseline drive to the basket.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson jumped out to an early 5-0 lead over visiting Fountain Hills in boys basketball on Tuesday night.

But the Falcons powered back with an 8-2 run to take an 8-7 lead. Payson battled to a 11-10 lead before FH went on a 14-0 run to end the quarter up 24-11.

The visitors outscored the home team 21-3 in the second quarter to carry a 45-14 lead at halftime.

The Falcons padded their lead in the second half and won 74-27.

Jeremy Chavez and Anderson Hatch led the Longhorns (0-1) with five points each.

Keaton Ort led a trio of Falcons (3-3 all games, 1-1 power points games) scoring in double figures with 25 points. Alex Rieck added 16 points.

The Longhorns look to get in the win column and square their record when they host Arizona College Prep (2-3 all games, 0-1 power points) tonight at 7:30.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you