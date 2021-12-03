Early lead fades quickly for boys cagers by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Connor Hatch tries to keep his balance after getting past a Fountain Hills defender on a baseline drive to the basket. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Payson jumped out to an early 5-0 lead over visiting Fountain Hills in boys basketball on Tuesday night.But the Falcons powered back with an 8-2 run to take an 8-7 lead. Payson battled to a 11-10 lead before FH went on a 14-0 run to end the quarter up 24-11.The visitors outscored the home team 21-3 in the second quarter to carry a 45-14 lead at halftime.The Falcons padded their lead in the second half and won 74-27. Jeremy Chavez and Anderson Hatch led the Longhorns (0-1) with five points each.Keaton Ort led a trio of Falcons (3-3 all games, 1-1 power points games) scoring in double figures with 25 points. Alex Rieck added 16 points.The Longhorns look to get in the win column and square their record when they host Arizona College Prep (2-3 all games, 0-1 power points) tonight at 7:30. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Longhorn Falcon Payson Sport Jeremy Chavez Keaton Ort Alex Rieck Anderson Hatch Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back