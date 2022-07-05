Bryan Burke took a break during the second day of Payson’s Earn Your Horns Youth Football Camp at Rim Country Middle School on June 28 to talk about the annual event.
“It’s like herding cats sometimes,” the Payson High School varsity football head coach said with a chuckle.
“But we love doing this. This is probably my favorite thing doing this as a coach. It’s a pain in the butt. It’s long days. But at the end of the day we give out a Camper of the Day and they get an old game-worn jersey and at the end of camp everybody here will earn a Longhorn sticker they can put on their helmet. And that’s what it’s all about.
“We’re doing a lot of key fundamental drills. But the more important thing is we want to teach our culture to the young guys so they get excited and at some point want to earn their horns.”
The phrase stems from the practice in the high school football program where the players must earn their Longhorn helmet logo through actions.
“The reason we call it earn your horns is in the high school program, all of our kids we start the first day of practice with a white strip on their helmet with no Longhorn sticker,” Burke said. “Throughout the season when kids prove themselves, you know, showing up, being good leaders, hard working, consistent, things like that, all the things that we look for, we pull the white tape off their helmet and we give them their horns.
“So, we talk to the young kids about what it actually means to wear the Longhorn sticker on their helmet and what it means to be a Longhorn. So, it’s a lot more culture for our kids more than anything.”
High school football players and other PHS student-athletes volunteer to help provide instruction to the more-than 50 kindergarten through eighth grade campers as they rotate from one drill to another.
“To be honest, I think it’s better for our high school kids than it is these younger kids because they’re out here working every day,” Burke said on the second day of camp. “I mean, we got (quarterback) Dexter Waterman here two days in a row. They’re volunteering to be here, they’re working hard, they’re coaching.
“They’re also learning how tough it is on the other side. So, our older kids get a new-found respect for their teachers and coaches.”