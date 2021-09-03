Payson’s football team led host Mesa Eastmark 10-0 through three quarters on Friday night.
But Gianni Mascolino threw three touchdowns passes in the fourth quarter to lead the Firebirds to a 19-16 come-from-behind victory.
Payson’s defense dominated the game early as both offenses struggled to score. The Longhorns led by an unusual score of 2-0 at intermission on a second-quarter safety. Neither team could complete a successful drive until the visitors went ahead 10-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Travis Christianson and a two-point pass from Dexter Waterman to Connor Hatch with 1:37 left in the third quarter.
The Firebirds (1-1) finally reached the end zone as they answered with a seven-play 58-yard drive capped by a 12-yard TD pass from Gianni Mascolino to Kaiden McCarty on the first play of the fourth quarter. The kick was blocked.
Payson (1-1) capitalized on a fumble recovery by Christianson at the Eastmark 24-yard line to take a 16-6 lead on a 2-yard TD run by Caleb Marinelli with 7:16 to play. The extra point kick was no good.
The home team answered on a 66-yard pass from Mascolino to McCarty to cap a five-play 77-yard scoring drive with 6:01 remaining. Hunter Stanfield blocked the extra-point attempt, leaving Eastmark down 16-12.
But the Firebirds recovered a fumble at the Payson 49 with 3:53 unplayed and marched down the field to take the lead on an 18-yard scoring pass by Mascolino with 1:31 to go.
Payson drove to the their own 48 before Waterman’s final pass was picked off and the Firebirds took a knee to run out the clock.
The Longhorns lost the turnover battle 3-2.
Payson finished with 235 yards of total offense, with Waterman completing 13 of 23 passes for 114 yards and two interceptions
The second one came with the Longhorns running out of time from their own 48 after the Firebirds wrapped up a wild fourth quarter that saw the teams combine for four touchdowns.
But three of them came from Mascolino's arm.
The Longhorns tried to answer the 18-yard TD pass from Mascolino that put the home team ahead, but only 1:31 remained.
Waterman completed a pair of passes to Connor Hatch and Wyatt Ashton to march his offense to the Payson 48, but a Firebird defender intercepted his final pass at the Eastmark 30 as the junior tried to get the Longhorns back in the end zone.
It's difficult for a quarterback when the defense knows you have to pass the ball.
The Longhorns rushed 33 times for 121 yards, with Christianson gaining 58 yards on 13 runs and Caleb Marinelli rushing 14 times for 56 yards.
Mascolino completed 12 of 32 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Kellen Mills picked the junior off.
Eastmark was penalized eight times for 65 yards. Payson drew seven flags for the same amount of yards.
The Longhorns return home to take on Tuba City (2-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. The Warriors beat Hopi 42-0 on Friday after trouncing Montezuma Creek (Utah) Whitehorse 48-0 last week.