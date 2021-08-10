Dan Edwards and Craig Celentano carded a net 55.5 to edge Al Chittenden and Terry Lindsey (57) for the championship in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Two-Man Scramble at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Danny Harder and Steve Resnick (57.5) finished third, Norm Agan and George Spatz (59.5) fourth, Ron Fischer and Dan Curry (60) fifth and Bob Parkinson and Herb Sherman (61) sixth.
Lindsey (#2, 6 feet 1 inch), Ian Capper (#8, 5-3), JT Watson (#14, 3-8) and Chittenden (#17, 4-11) were closest-to-the-pin winners.
Curry’s 36-feet 6-inch effort on #9 won the longest putt contest.
The event was a tune up for the Aug. 25 Two-Man Scramble State Qualifier. The state tournament is set for November and the PMGA will send a low gross team, as well as a low net team and a super senior team for those aged 70 and over.