Eggen's 63 triumphs by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor

Aug 23, 2022

Stan Eggen shot a net 63 to win the Payson Men's Golf Association mixed bag tournament at Payson Golf Club on Aug. 17.

The tournament featured use of both red and white tees, with handicaps adjusted.

Mike Valentiner (68) finished second, followed by Chip Yeomans (69), Chuck Dodd (70) and Paul Christianson (71) to round out the top five in a field of 20.

Art Sipple found the cup from 47 feet to win the longest putt contest on #9.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Eggen on both #8 (5 feet 7 inches) and #17 (11-11), Mike Anderson (#2, 16-10), Yeomans (#5, 10-9) and Gary Vaplon (#14, 7-7).