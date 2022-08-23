PMGA-Chuck Dodd 06-08-22

Chuck Dodd watches his tee shot on #1 at Payson Golf Club earlier this season.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Stan Eggen shot a net 63 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association mixed bag tournament at Payson Golf Club on Aug. 17.

The tournament featured use of both red and white tees, with handicaps adjusted.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

