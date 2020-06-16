Eight Payson Men’s Golf Association members remain in contention for titles following the semifinals of the Match Play Tournament at Payson Golf Club on June 10.
Tim Hughes beat Nolan Dove 2 and 1 (led by two holes with one remaining) and Tim Ernst beat Dave Herbert 2 and 1 to advance to the A Flight championship match.
Dennis Schwebs beat Kevin Bailey 5 and 4 and Al Chittenden beat Bob Parkinson 4 and 3 to advance to the B Flight title match.
In C Flight semifinal action, Mike McKee beat Art Sipple 2 and 1 and Ian Capper topped George Spatz 1-up.
Ed Bossert beat Herb Sherman 3 and 2 and will meet Dave Rutter in the D Flight championship match after Rutter advanced with a bye.
Rutter warms up with big daySince he didn’t have a semifinal opponent, Rutter took part in a Low Net Tournament with those who didn’t survive the opening round of the Match Play Tournament on June 3. And Rutter tuned up for next week’s championship battle by shooting 67 to win.
Alex Armenta (73) finished second, Mike Anderson (74) third and Ron Fischer (75) fourth on a scorecard tiebreaker.
Rutter sank a 32-foot 2-inch putt on the ninth hole to win the longest putt contest.
Rutter was also closest-to-the-pin on No. 5 (6 feet 4½ inches). Other closest-to-the-pin winners included: Mike McKee (No. 2, 14-6).