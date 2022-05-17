A Payson softball team with just one senior and a new coaching staff still competed with the best teams in the 3A East Region once again this spring.
And other coaches noticed as eight Longhorns received postseason accolades.
Junior Bree Hall led the way, earning 3A All-State First Team honors. The power-hitting third baseman was also voted 3A East Offensive Player of the Year in voting for the all-region team.
Junior Ivy Woolwine was honorable mention all-state.
Those two were among eight Longhorns earning recognition on the All-3A East team. Three players made the first team, three more made the second team and two were honorable mention.
Bree Hall, Woolwine and junior Chancie Deaton were voted to the first team by region coaches. Juniors Rayn Romero and Hailey Bramlet and sophomore Brinna Hall were selected to the second team.
Senior Kaylee Boone and junior Lexi Lee were honorable mention.
“I didn’t know what to expect in my first all-region meeting,” said first-year head coach Christina Burke. “Six girls making the first and second team is incredible.”
And Bree Hall earned recognition among the best players in the state.
Bree Hall
The third baseman batted .482 with 31 runs batted in and scored 35 runs. Half her hits went for extra bases as she delivered a team-high 14 doubles and seven home runs.
She drew 11 walks to compile a .542 on-base percentage and struck out just six times.
Hall was the unanimous selection by 3A East coaches for Offensive Player of the Year.
“Bree is something special,” Burke said. “Bree hits dingers. She’s an incredible athlete and person. Bree can light up a room with her smile, her grace, her smarts, and her athleticism. She is an incredible young lady who I adore.”
Ivy Woolwine
Woolwine split time at pitcher and first base. She batted a team-leading .566, scored 22 runs and drove in 31 runs. She added 11 doubles, three triples and three HRs. She also led the Longhorns in on-base percentage (.609) and OPS (1.489), adding an .879 slugging percentage.
As key to Payson’s offense as she was at the plate, Woolwine was recognized as a pitcher. She led Payson in innings pitched (76), strikeouts (69) and wins (six).
“Ivy’s stats speak for themselves,” Burke said. “She is a worker. She is an incredible athlete and an incredible student. I can count on Ivy. Ivy has a vision. She sets goals and meets every one of them. I am so proud of this girl. She made a name for herself and earned this recognition.”
Chancie Deaton
Deaton played a key role both at the plate and moving between second and first base as needed. She hit a robust .489 with six doubles, six triples and five home runs. She drove in 28, scored 34 runs and stole five bases.
“Chancie came off two seasons of not playing softball. She had shoulder surgery one year, then COVID hit the next year. So, for her to come back so strong with so much confidence was incredible.
“Chancie has overcome every obstacle that was thrown her way in her high school career and being proud of her is an understatement, not only as her coach but as her aunt, too. It has been an absolute pleasure coaching her this season.”
Bree Hall (4.025 GPA), Woolwine (3.931) and Deaton (3.667) are members of the National Honor Society.
Just as Burke was thrilled to get so many girls recognized, she learned how difficult it can be to see certain players fall short of first-team honors. Both Bramlet and Romero fall into that category.
Hailey Bramlet
Bramlet, the catcher, batted .395 with 28 RBI and 28 runs. She had eight doubles, three triples and five home runs. She had a .443 on-base, and slugged .732 with a 1.176 OPS.
“I believe Hailey deserved to be on the first team,” Burke said. “I argued until I was blue in the face, but the girl who beat her out had a tad better stats.
“Hailey has an arm, one that I have never seen in a high school kid. Hailey is an all-around athlete. She can hit, she is quick, she is so game smart, and again that arm. Hailey is someone to watch out for and I can’t wait to see where her softball career takes her.”
Rayn Romero
Romero batted .299 with 10 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 15 runs and six stolen bases. She had a .379 on-base percentage. She pitched 52 1/3 innings and struck out 47.
“I just love Raynbow,” Burke said. “She is the most positive, encouraging, loving, caring, smart, and highly skilled player I have ever coached.
“Rayn is a true team player with an arm. I can put Rayn in any position and she will excel. As a pitcher, she is smart, accurate, and strong. The sky’s the limit for Rayn and I can’t wait to see where life takes her.”
Brinna Hall
Brinna Hall hit .397 with a team-leading 12 walks for a .488 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot in the batting order. She had a team-leading 14 stolen bases and scored 30 runs. She delivered seven doubles and two triples.
Burke also felt she belonged on the first team.
“Brinna is such an incredible athlete all around,” Burke said. “She is so smart. She is fast and has a great arm.
“Brinna is probably one of the best position players I have ever seen. Brinna is so funny, witty, yet so kind, and caring. She has a heart of gold yet she is so fierce and competitive.
“You can’t teach a kid to be competitive. That is something they either have or they don’t. Brinna doesn’t like to waste time, she just wants to win and I love that about her. We will see this girl on ESPN one day.”
Kaylee Boone
Boone started most games in center field but also pitched well in limited action, including firing a four-hit gem in the team’s biggest win of the year, a 2-1 triumph at Snowflake. She led Payson with a 4.10 earned run average in 29 innings in the circle, striking out 22.
She hit .382 with six doubles and a triple and had a .440 on-base percentage. She drove in 18 runs, scored 14 runs and swiped four bases.
“Kaylee makes everything she does seem so effortless,” Burke said. “Kaylee can throw a ball from the warning track to home base in seconds. She is fast, she is confident, she is a phenomenal player and was a huge asset to our program.
“She stepped in as pitcher for a few games for us, and led our team to big wins. Kaylee is our hidden gem. She has a skillset that nobody can match.
“I was proud to coach her this season and get to know her. I cannot wait to continue my relationship with Kaylee and I wish her the best of luck in the U.S. Navy and I want her to always know how proud I am of her.”
Lexi Lee
Lee started in left field most games and also played first base.
“Lexi is probably one of the best kids around,” Burke said. “She has everything going for her.
“She is the kid that will stay late to get extra reps. She is always asking what she can do to get better. I adore this girl.
“I am excited to see where Lexi’s softball career takes her. I think senior year is going to be her year and I can’t wait to watch her grow not only as a softball player, but just as a human being as well.
“She is going to do big things in this world. The world is better with her in it.”