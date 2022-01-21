If Emmy Whaley seems comfortable on the basketball court, it’s because she is.
The Payson High senior is in her third season with the varsity girls basketball team.
And with four sisters and three brothers and a couple of athletic parents and a basketball hoop in the driveway, she’s always had enough family members to practice her shooting, defensive, rebounding and blocking skills.
She’s the second oldest of John and Kerry Whaley’s eight children. Kerry played basketball at Flagstaff High and John played football and baseball at Chandler High.
Emmy’s sister, Alex, played for the Longhorns before graduating in 2019 and her sister, Maggie, is a junior playing with Emmy on the PHS varsity.
Her sister, Clara, is a freshman playing for her father on the PHS freshman team.
Her sister, Nellie, is a sixth grader who will play for her parents in the upcoming town league.
“My parents have tried to coach all of us during the town league and elementary school,” Emmy said.
Her brothers are Luke, a fifth grader, Max, a second grader, and Matthew, a first grader. Luke will also play in the town league this year. The youngest two play in the driveway with their siblings.
“Both little boys love basketball,” Emmy said.
The family does more than play basketball together.
“Last weekend me and my dad fished in another tournament,” Emmy said. “We do monthly tournaments. Everyone in our family hunts and fishes. We all do that together. Most of the times we’re on the basketball court or hunting or fishing.”
She’s harvested three whitetail deer, two javelina, three turkeys and one elk.
She also participated in volleyball and softball at Rim Country Middle School before narrowing it down to just basketball in high school because she’s so busy with her work in the classroom and other clubs and activities.
And she’s excelled as her 4.0 grade point average attests. Her weighted GPA is much higher with the more than 40 college credits she’ll graduate with through Aspire dual-credit courses.
She’s involved in Future Farmers of America (FFA), is the PHS National Honor Society president and is secretary of the PHS Bass and Outdoor Club.
She’s leaning toward enrolling at Northern Arizona University in the fall and majoring in engineering or education. “I’m thinking of becoming a civil engineer or data architect,” she said.
She was a freshman on the JV team when Alex was a senior on the PHS varsity. But she’s been able to play on the varsity with Maggie this season.
“It has been an amazing experience for me,” she said. “We’re the Whaley Duo. Getting to play with your sister is pretty neat.”
She’s enjoying a strong final season as one of the team’s top scorers. She leads the Longhorns in free throw percentage. Of course she does. She’s got a basket in her driveway.
“Lots of free throws at home,” she explained.
Her performance in the Mogollon Winter Jam earned her all-tournament honors.
“We were without Trinity (Glasscock) and Kayla (Cline) and she stepped up,” said Payson coach Miles Huff. “She’s become one of our top three threats. And as a senior, she’s a leader on and off the court.”
She says the team has lots of potential.
“I’m so incredibly proud of the team,” she said. “I haven’t seen a team that’s come together so well as this year. I think we can make it to playoffs this year, which is what we’re all hoping for.”