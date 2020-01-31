Emmy White did all she could.
The sophomore point guard scored 11 of her career-high 19 points in the final quarter to lead a comeback bid by Payson’s girls basketball team on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for the Longhorns, it simply wasn’t enough to overcome a disastrous third quarter and visiting Blue Ridge hung on for a 60-50 3A East victory.
“We have bursts of really good basketball,” said Payson coach Miles Huff. “But we have down periods where we allow them to go on big runs. It’s been an ongoing issue.”
Back-to-back baskets by junior Arena Haught had the home team within 32-30 early in the third quarter. However, the Yellow Jackets closed the quarter on a 14-3 run and built it to a 16-3 run to go ahead 48-33 early in the final period.
That’s when White went to work.
She attacked the basket with reckless abandon dropping in bucket after bucket to get her team and the crowd back in the game. Sophomore Trinity Glasscock added 13 points for the Longhorns. Haught finished with eight points.
Payson fell to 0-6 in the 3A East and 2-10 in the non-tournament games that count in the rankings.
Huff said the goal continues to be to turn in four solid quarters.
“I think part of that is mindset, which comes from me, but I also think part of that comes from being a young team,” he said. “Being able to compete for four quarters in the East is tough mentally and physically. We’re getting there, but we’re young and I think it shows a lot and we have some really bad stretches.”
The Longhorns kick off four consecutive road games at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Scottsdale Christian.