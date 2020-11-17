It isn’t the way Trevor Cline envisioned leaving the Payson High football field for the final time.
The standout quarterback/safety needed head coach Bryan Burke’s assistance to join his teammates to sing the school fight song for fans near the stands.
He was capable of limping over on his own with enough time.
But time ran out for Cline and the Longhorns on a season that went nothing like they hoped it would when it started.
The senior stood on the sidelines watching the final few minutes of a 30-0 loss to visiting No. 2 Snowflake (6-1). He managed to play through injury last week and again in the finale before finally leaving the game for good.
He’s just one of several Longhorns sidelined by injury in a 2-5 COVID-19 shortened season. That included an 0-4 record at home.
The pandemic led to a season with strict guidelines that didn’t kick off until October and ended with a regular season game in mid-November.
“This year’s team encountered countless adversity and they overcame time and time again,” wrote head coach Bryan Burke on the team’s Facebook post. “Thank you for all of your commitment over the past few months.”
Snowflake is headed for a home game in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Longhorns saw their playoff hopes dashed with a home-field loss in the 3A Metro East finale against Chandler Valley Christian in Payson a week earlier in a battle for second place in the region. The top two teams in each of the six regions earn automatic berths in the 16-team state tournament, with the other four at large berths going to the top four teams in the rankings who don’t finish first or second.
Payson entered the game ranked No. 19.
White makes appearance
Offensive coordinator Colin White watched the first quarter alone on the sideline before heading home perhaps encouraged by a scoreless tie. White watched last week’s game on KRIM FM’s Facebook livestream from a hospital bed after suffering a heart attack.
“My wife told me I have to come home after the first quarter,” he said on Friday night.
He’s happy to be able to attend the game even for a brief time after the scare eight days earlier.
Burke called the offensive plays.
Terren Green scored three touchdowns for Snowflake on 11- and 18-yard runs in the second quarter and a 43-yard reception from Caden Cantrell in the third quarter.
Camden Brimhall ran for a 43-yard touchdown in the final minute.
Sam Crockett kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put the visitors ahead 16-0.
Payson drove to the Snowflake 12 in the final quarter before coming up short on fourth down.