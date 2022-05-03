The Longhorns put the bat on the ball enough.
But they hit it at Safford defenders, who handled it all day. The visitors committed just one error.
Payson made four errors and the #20 Bulldogs also took advantage of five walks in a 6-1 win over #13 Payson in a 3A State Softball Tournament Play-In Game at Payson on Saturday.
Four of those free passes came in the first inning as the Bulldogs took an early 2-0 lead. Safford added a run in the second before the Brinna Hall drilled a two-out double and Chancie Deaton followed with a triple to drive home the Longhorns’ lone run in the bottom of the third.
Safford strung together four hits in a three-run fifth highlighted by Jaylenn Jurado’s two-run single. Jurado also walked and reached on an error and scored three runs. Ashlyn Schilling went 3-for-3 and Brianna Arbizo added two hits for Safford, which had 10 hits.
It could have been worse, but Safford stranded nine baserunners. Payson stranded six.
Hall had two of Payson’s six hits. She singled to lead off the bottom of the first before Faith Hanson retired the next eight hitters. Hall snapped the dryspell with the double in the third.
Payson threatened to get back in it with two baserunners in both the fourth and sixth innings but couldn’t come up with the key hit.
Rayn Romero singled with two outs in the fourth and advanced to second when Safford’s shortstop bobbled a grounder off the bat of Holdyn Waterman to put two runners on. But Breeze Morgan ran for Romero, who hurt her ankle and both runners were stranded.
Morgan replaced Romero in right field and hit for her in the sixth. However, a gutsy Romero showed her team spirit by returning to the game to pitch in the top of the seventh in relief of Kaylee Boone.
Boone, the team’s only senior, scattered eight hits and walked five, striking out three. Only three of the six runs against her were earned.
The Bulldogs had two hits off Romero but couldn’t score.
Payson, which finished 15-12 overall, went 10-9 in the non-tournament games that count in the rankings. Safford went 10-7 in the ranking games.
It was a rematch of a Gracie Lee Haught Classic tournament game Safford won 8-1 on March 19. Payson went 5-2 in that tournament, winning one of the two bracket championships.
Safford advances to play at #2 Winslow today with the winner playing in the quarterfinals on Friday at Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix.
The semifinals are Saturday at Rose Mofford and title game May 13 at Arizona State University’s Farrington Stadium.