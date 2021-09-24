Ernst 1st in men’s golf by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Sep 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tim Ernst putts during Payson Men’s Golf Association play earlier this season. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tim Ernst shot a net 71 to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Three Clubs and Putter Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 15.He won a battle for first with Larry Smith and Terry Lindsey, who both carded 72. Smith finished second on a scorecard playoff. Stan Smith was right on their heels, finishing fourth with 73.Alex Armenta also shot 73 to win the B Flight. Al Chittenden (75) finished second, Herb Sherman (76) third and Mike Anderson (77) fourth. Danny Harder carded 69 to win the C Flight by one stroke over runner-up Norm Agan (70). Dan Edwards (72) placed third and John Calderwood (74) fourth.Mike Anderson found the cup from 25 feet 2 inches on #9 for the longest putt.Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Lou Manganiello (#5, 11 feet), Sherman (#8, 6-3), Agan (#14, 10-3) and Chittenden (#17, 17-0). Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mike Anderson Al Chittenden Herb Sherman Sport Golf Stan Smith Norm Agan Fourth Danny Harder Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should invest in a new police station? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back