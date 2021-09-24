PMGA-Tim Ernst Putt 7-28-21

Tim Ernst putts during Payson Men’s Golf Association play earlier this season.

Tim Ernst shot a net 71 to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Three Clubs and Putter Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

He won a battle for first with Larry Smith and Terry Lindsey, who both carded 72. Smith finished second on a scorecard playoff. Stan Smith was right on their heels, finishing fourth with 73.

Alex Armenta also shot 73 to win the B Flight. Al Chittenden (75) finished second, Herb Sherman (76) third and Mike Anderson (77) fourth.

Danny Harder carded 69 to win the C Flight by one stroke over runner-up Norm Agan (70). Dan Edwards (72) placed third and John Calderwood (74) fourth.

Mike Anderson found the cup from 25 feet 2 inches on #9 for the longest putt.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Lou Manganiello (#5, 11 feet), Sherman (#8, 6-3), Agan (#14, 10-3) and Chittenden (#17, 17-0).

