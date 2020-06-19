Four Payson Men’s Golf Association members got by one final opponent to claim flight championships in the three-week Match Play Championship at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, June 17.
Winners had to get through a different opponent each of the three weeks in one of the PMGA’s four major tournaments of the season.
Tim Ernst beat Tim Hughes 5 and 4 (leading by five holes with four remaining) to win the A Flight.
Al Chittenden beat Dennis Schwebs 4 and 3 for the B Flight crown.
Ian Capper survived a 19-hole battle with Mike McKee, winning the C Flight title 1-up.
Ed Bossert beat Dave Rutter 3 and 2 for the D Flight championship.
See a future edition of The Roundup for more coverage of this event.
ART SIPPLE WINS
Those eliminated from the Match Play Tournament competed in an Individual Low Net Tournament.
Art Sipple fired a net 68 to win, followed by Mike Valentiner (69), Tony Robles (69), Dave Herbert (71) and Ron Fischer (71).
Russ Thornell won the longest putt, finding the cup from 15 feet 2 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Bob Parkinson (No. 2, 15 feet 0 inches), Robles (No. 5, 11-4), Sipple (No. 8, 2-11), Ron Fischer (No. 14, 6-1) and McKee (No. 17, 4-5).