Tim Ernst, Ron Fischer and Dan Harder all prevailed in their flights in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, May 19.
Ernst carded a net 70 to win the A Flight over runner-up Al Chittenden (72) and Larry Smith, who took third with a 75.
Fischer matched Ernst’s 70 to win the B Flight over Mike Anderson, who took second with 73, and Herb Sherman (74), who finished third.
Harder (72) won the C Flight followed by Gary Vaplon (73) in second and Ed Bossert (77) in third.
Chittenden was closest-to-the-pin on both #14 (3 feet 2 inches) and #17 (2-5), while Ernst (#2, 45-4½), Russ Thornell (#5, 12-8½) and Dennis Schwebs (#8, 7-5) were closest on the other holes.
Lou Manganiello sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 30 feet 9 inches on #9.
Twenty-five participated.