Tim Ernst survived the opening round of what he hopes is another three-week march to a Payson Men’s Golf Association Match Play Championship on Wednesday, June 2.
Ernst beat Steve Smith 2 and 1 (winning by two holes with one remaining) at Payson Golf Club to advance to the A Flight semifinals at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9.
Ernst has won the last four A Flight crowns and five of the last seven.
Also advancing in the A Flight were Gary Cordell, Terry Lindsey and Lou Manganiello.
Ernst faces Cordell and Lindsey takes on Manganiello in the semifinals, with the winners playing for the championship on June 16.
Chip Yoemans and Dan Curry advanced to face off in the semifinals and Alex Armenta and Steve Thompson on the other side of the bracket in the B Flight.
Bob Parkinson and Mike Valentiner moved on to set up one of the C Flight semifinals, with Danny Harder taking on Ian Capper in the other, and Ron Fischer faces Jim Livingston and Ed Bossert takes on Gene Robertson in the Red Flight semifinals.
Dan Curry had the longest putt, sinking it from 10 feet 5 inches on #18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners were: Manganiello on both #8 (2-4½) and #14 (4-3), and Paul Christianson (#2, 13-1), Curry (#5, 13-5) and Mike Anderson (#17, 6-2).