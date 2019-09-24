Ernst, Sherman win
Tim Ernst edged Terry Lindsey to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association 3 Club And Putter Tournament A Flight title at Payson Golf Course on Sept. 18.
Ernst carded a net 67.2 score, while Lindsey shot 67.7. Dave Herbert (69.2) finished third.
Herb Sherman won the B Flight with a 63 over Tony Robles, who also shot 63 but finished second on a tiebreaker. Gary Campbell (64) finished third.
Gary Campbell had the long putt, finding the cup from 18 feet 6 inches on No. 9.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Scott Walker (No. 5, 9 feet 0 inches), Robles (No. 8, 9-1), Ed Bossert (No. 14, 7-7½) and Jim Dalgleish (No. 17, 11-4).